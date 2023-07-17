The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Busta Rhymes congratulates Burna Boy for selling out stadium in New York

Adeayo Adebiyi

American veteran rapper Busta Rhymes has congratulated Burna Boy on his latest feat.

American rapper Busta Rhymes has taken to his Instagram account to congratulate Nigerian megastar Burna Boy after the Afrobeats maestro sold out the Citi Field Stadium in New York.

The event that took place on July 8, 2023, saw Burna Boy become the first Afrobeats act to sell out the 41,000-capacity Citi Field stadium in what is now the norm for the Grammy winner.

In the tweet, the BET Lifetime Achievement honouree congratulated Burna Boy on this feat while encouraging him to keep going.

"Congrats to the King @burnaboy on such an incredible journey that has led up to be the 1st African Artist to sell out the Entire @CitiField Stadium in NYC!! Let’s keep it Going and Keep it Growing. Stay tuned... NO SIGN OF WEAKNESS!"

Burna Boy who earned 8 nods at the 2023 Headies Nominations is set to continue its 'Love, Damini' tour on July 21 with "Colours Of Ostrava" festival in Czech Republic.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
