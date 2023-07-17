Busta Rhymes congratulates Burna Boy for selling out stadium in New York

American rapper Busta Rhymes has taken to his Instagram account to congratulate Nigerian megastar Burna Boy after the Afrobeats maestro sold out the Citi Field Stadium in New York.

The event that took place on July 8, 2023, saw Burna Boy become the first Afrobeats act to sell out the 41,000-capacity Citi Field stadium in what is now the norm for the Grammy winner.

In the tweet, the BET Lifetime Achievement honouree congratulated Burna Boy on this feat while encouraging him to keep going.

"Congrats to the King @burnaboy on such an incredible journey that has led up to be the 1st African Artist to sell out the Entire @CitiField Stadium in NYC!! Let’s keep it Going and Keep it Growing. Stay tuned... NO SIGN OF WEAKNESS!"