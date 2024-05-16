The sports category has moved to a new website.

6 Calif Records stars who disappeared from the limelight after success

Amos Robi

These artists came, saw, and conquered but later disappeared from the music scene and the limelight generally with little known about what they are up to

Flexx, Pili Pili and Q-Tasi
  • Calif Records was founded by Clemo and served as a launchpad for iconic music stars in Kenya
  • Several Calif Records stars disappeared from the music scene after initial success
  • Some of the artists include Viq, Thome, Phillo, Erico and Peter, Q-tasi, disappeared

Recommended articles

In Kenya's urban music history, few record labels have made as significant a mark as Calif Records.

Founded by the producer Clement Rapudo, also known as Clemo, Calif Records served as a launchpad for some of Kenya's most iconic music stars.

These artists not only produced chart-topping hits but also became household names, captivating audiences with their infectious beats and thought-provoking lyrics.

Despite their initial rise to fame, many of these Calif Records stars seemed to vanish from the music scene, leaving fans wondering about their whereabouts.

Here, we explore seven Calif Records stars who, after producing hits that resonated across the nation, disappeared from Kenya's music scene and the limelight.

Clemo of Calif Records
This comical group, consisting of Viq, Thome, Phillo, Erico, and Peter, emerged from Dagoreti High School with hits like 'Don’t Touch My Car,' 'African Timer,' 'Sina Habari,' 'Meet my Parents,' and 'Chonga Viazi.'

'Chonga Viazi' became an anthem, receiving immense airplay across various media platforms.

Despite their success, they vanished from the limelight, leaving fans with questions.

Boomba Clan
READ: How Mejja, Otile Brown, 8 other artists came up with their stage names

A former Calif Records rapper, known for singles like 'Namba Yako' and 'Nyundo' featuring Juacali, disappeared at the peak of his career. According to Jua Cali, he relocated abroad to focus on business and private life.

READ: 7 Kenyan musicians who peaked and left us yearning for more

Known for hits like 'Vunja Shingo,' 'Chips Funga,' and 'Narudi Ocha,' Q-tasi, whose real name is Kevin Obuya, was once a household name.

However, he announced his departure from secular music, subsequently fading from the spotlight.

Q-Tasi
READ: Why Mejja is one of the greatest to ever do it in our generation

Pili Pili burst onto the scene with hits like 'Kamata Dame' and 'Morale'.

Despite initial success, he disappeared from the music scene, leaving fans wondering about his activities.

Pili Pili
Czars is among the most spoken about former Calif Record artist, with questions about his whereabouts constantly popping up.

The artist behind the hit track 'Amka Ukatike' vanished abruptly in 2006, just before his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

Czars
READ: 6 Kenyan entertainment duos with exceptional work chemistry

Rapper Jimwat gained popularity with tracks like 'Kumbe ni Under 18,' but disappeared from the limelight soon after.

He later made a comeback, revealing struggles with addiction and undergoing rehabilitation.

Rapper Jimwat
