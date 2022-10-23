RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Cartoon Comedian releases song barely a month after breakup [Video]

Masia Wambua

Cartoon Comedian released her new song barely a month after announcing her breakup with her ex-lover.

Cartoon Comedian has released a new track almost a month after announcing she had broken up with her lover.

Cartoon released her new track, 'Mbona Unacheat' which premiered on her YouTube channel on October 23 and the new track has accumulated over 17,000 views on the platform.

The track is one in which she expresses her displeasure and feelings to her ex-lover whom she said were no longer an item after breaking up.

On September 24 the comedienne shared on her Instagram page saying that she had been hurting after breaking up with her lover with a message that she hash-tagged 'Mbona Unacheat' which ironically turns out to be the name of the new song.

Cartoon admitted that the split had taken a toll on her in a way that she had not expected as she believed that she was a tough lady but the break-up proved her wrong.

"I have been hurting kidogo, after my love break-up scenario. I thought I am a Taliban kumbe me ni baby girl, I will be back after nimepona," she posted.

The diva suggested the fact that her lover may have cheated on her, leading to the breakup but did not give more details on the matter.

The comedian has other two songs under her name, 'Kamkora' and 'Acheni Jokes' which were all released in 2022.

In July 2022, a love-struck gentleman by the name of Ken Mbole expressed his feelings for the comedienne on social media and went a step further to seek her hand in marriage.

“I have resolved to reach you through media Since all my DMs expressing my love to you and seeking your hand in marriage have always gone blue-ticked on messenger.” Wrote the love-stricken admirer.

Well, it is now obvious that Cartoon has officially responded to her ex-lover although she has not directly addressed him in the new song nor has she in any of her posts mentioned his name anywhere.

Masia Wambua
