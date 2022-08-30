Chameleone creates special sitting plan after inviting Bobi, Bebe Cool to his concert

"I must recognise, let's be sincere, Mr Moses Ssali, aka Bebe Cool... And my boss, Bebe Cool, if you are watching TV, I'm inviting you to your friend's 25th anniversary in the music industry. Even my brother, Bobi WIne, if he has time, I've invited him. There is no one I won’t invite... But I'll ensure they don't sit in the same place. But they'll be watching their brother," Chameleone, who has had an on and off relationship with the two singers, said.

"Even the president [Yoweri Museveni], if the message can reach him, I have invited him. Because we are celebrating Ugandan music and I'm one of those major players of the music industry... People sing Swahili because of my music. I have not raised the Uganda flag alone."

The 43-year-old crooner, who will be marking his silver jubilee in the music industry, promised a "world class" concert.

"Come... you'll see world class standards," he said.

The 'Forever' hitmaker also promised new music days leading up to the concert.

"We have videos coming out... with new songs," he said, naming Sasha Vybz and Ian Pro among the directors working on the videos. "If you want new music, we can even release it tomorrow."

