Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, 'Breezy'

Onyema Courage

Chris Brown confirms that Wizkid will appear on his upcoming album, 'Breezy.'

Chris Brown and Wizkid
Chris Brown and Wizkid

Christopher Maurice Brown, better known as Chris Brown, is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer who has revealed Wizkid is one of the few artists featured on his upcoming album titled 'Breezy.'

Chris Brown and Wizkid have previously collaborated on a few songs. Wizkid included him on his 2017 album 'Sounds From The Other Side.' Chris Brown appeared on the fourth track, titled 'African Bad Gyal,' for the Nigerian singer. Prior to that, Wizkid and Chris Brown collaborated on 'Shabba,' an R&B and soul and trap record featuring Trey Songz and French Montana in 2016.

Last year, on his epic 3 nights at the O2 arena in London, Wizkid brought in Chris Brown for his performance, announcing that he was among the first western stars to embrace his sound.

Chris Brown took to his Instagram story yesterday, May 18, 2022, to reveal Wizkid as one of the stars on his new album.

Chris Brown to feature Wizkid in new album Breezy
Chris Brown to feature Wizkid in new album Breezy Pulse Nigeria

According to the singer, the album is schedule to be released on June 24th.

Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

