CKay becomes second most streamed Afrobeats artist after surpassing 1.2 billion streams

The phenomenal star took the world by storm when his single 'Love Nwantiti' achieved global fame and became the most popular song in the world in 2021. This brought CKay global attention making him the Afrobeats artist with most monthly Spotify listeners.

Since ascending to a new height, CKay hasn't looked back and his career has been on the rise. His latest single 'Watawi' featuring Davido, Focalistic, and Abidoza has been received with open arms.