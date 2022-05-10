RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify across all versions

Onyema Courage

'Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)' is unquestionably Nigeria's most successful single.

CKay
CKay

Chukwuka Ekweani, better known as CKay, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and music producer, becomes the first Nigerian singer to amass over a billion Spotify streams with a single song. The Warner Records signee appears to have accomplished a lot in the last year, from his global hit song 'Love Nwantiti 'Ah Ah Ah' receiving numerous certifications around the world and becoming the first African artist to reach 30 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Three years after the original song's release, "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)" and all remixes have amassed over a billion streams on Spotify. The song, which appeared on CKay's album 'CKay The First,' was first released in 2019.

Below are the Spotify streams from all the versions

Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah) - 459,929,781

Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah) feat Joeboy & Kuami Eugene [Remix] - 34,247,503

Love Nwantiti (Acoustic Version) - 11,915,558

Love Nwantiti feat ElGrande Toto [Noth African Remix] - 105,564,734

Love Nwantiti feat Franglish [French Remix] - 16,023,651

Love Nwantiti feat DJ Yo! & AX'EL [Remix] - 375,180,159

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify across all versions

