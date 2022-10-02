Crossing boundaries! Diamond working on a song with Indian star [Details]

The 'Jeje' hitmaker is set to release the collabo titled 'Jugni' on October 7 making him the second artiste from Tanzania to make a song with a singer from the Asian country after Rayvanny.

Rayvanny released the remix of his song 'Pepeta' alongside Norah Fatehi who is of Canadian-Indian descent.

“Pre-save our new single ‘Jugni’ coming up on October 7th!” Diamond said on his social media pages.

Diljit Dosanjh on the other hand is an Indian singer, actor, and media personality with close to two decades in the music and creative industry.

Indian star Diljit Dosanjh Pulse Live Kenya

The announcement by Diamond comes just weeks after he was featured by Nigerian dancehall star Patoranking in a song called 'Kolo Kolo' which is doing exemplary well across all music streaming platforms.

On YouTube, the song has over 5.9 million views while on Apple music it is among the most played songs in the continent.

This is the second song the duo is getting together after Love You Die which was a major hit having currently garnered 58 million views on YouTube.

Singer Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond continues to shine in the continent and has even been nominated in this year’s All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). Simba has been nominated for the Album of the year and Artiste of the year categories.

Currently, Diamond is the artiste with the most subscribers on YouTube having recently crossed the 7 million mark.

Besides YouTube Diamond also enjoys a great following on his social media pages with a followership of 15.2 million on his Instagram while on his Twitter and Facebook he has 1.2 million and 6.8 million followers respectively.

Diamond buys own Helicopter after making millions in Nairobi [Screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya