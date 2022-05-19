RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DaBaby had to ‘pay the whole airport’ in Nigeria in order to leave

Kofi Boateng

American rapper, DaBaby, says he had to pay the officials in a Nigerian airport to be able to fly out of the country.

The rapper shared his experience with the officials at the Lagos airport on his Instagram story.

“Boyyyy, I done had to pay the whole airport off to make this flight,” he wrote.

DaBaby recently went to Lagos, Nigeria, for a music video shoot with Afrobeats star Davido.

During his visit to Nigeria, DaBaby put a smile on a vendor’s face after giving him a $100 bill while in traffic in Lagos.

While he was in the car with his crew, the rapper bought popcorns from a hawker and paid for the five packs with a $100 bill.

The video the rapper teamed up with Davido to produce were shot in Lagos amidst heavy crowd.

Videos from their shoot emerged online as the production was going on.

In recent times, DaBaby has found himself in different controversies. He has not just been in a public argument with his former partner, DaniLeigh, he is also facing felony charges for assault.

DaBaby has said DaniLeigh has been “stalking {his} baby mama” after she released the song "Dead to Me," which was about their relationship's demise.

The rapper’s problems with the law have also been making news as his assault charges came right after he avoided charges for a shooting incident that took place on his property.

DaBaby is known professionally as Jonathan Lyndale Kirk. After releasing several mixtapes between 2014 and 2018, he rose to mainstream prominence in 2019.

Kofi Boateng

