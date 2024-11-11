Kenyan singer Versatile drops 'Balance' as he embarks on new musical journey

After taking a brief break from the music scene, Kenyan dancehall artist Versatile Kenya has made a return with his new track, 'Balance'.

The hitmaker, best known for his smash song 'Angelina', is excited to reconnect with his fans and offer them a fresh sound.

New chapter for versatile

During his time away, Versatile spent some time abroad, completing his master’s degree in the U.K.

This experience gave him new insights and inspired him to take his music in a different direction. Living outside of Kenya provided him with a broader view of the music world and helped him appreciate his craft even more.

Now, he’s using these fresh perspectives to refine his sound, aiming to make his music more impactful and unique.

Birth of 'Balance'

As Versatile prepares to celebrate his birthday, he’s given fans a special gift with the release of 'Balance'.

He’s hinted that this song is just the start of a new and exciting chapter in his career. His return to the music scene marks his personal growth as well as a shift in his musical approach.

it blends dancehall’s signature energy with more mature themes, showcasing his evolution as an artist.

In a time when music can feel fast-paced and transient, Versatile is focused on creating songs with meaning and intention. He hopes to reach a wider audience by mixing the lively energy of dancehall with more reflective, thought-provoking lyrics.

'Balance' embodies this shift, offering a more mature take on the genre, yet still keeping the fun and infectious rhythm that fans love.

Collaborations and future plans

Since returning to Kenya, Versatile has been working on reconnecting with the local music scene. He’s excited to collaborate with some of Kenya’s top artists, believing that these partnerships will bring a unique mix of styles and sounds to his music.

These collaborations are sure to help him build on his already strong foundation, allowing him to expand his reach and appeal.

Looking ahead, Versatile has big plans for his music career. He’s determined to take Kenyan dancehall to a global audience by blending Afrobeat and dancehall influences.

