Davido posted a picture of Tems with her award on his Instagram story with the caption "Anybody can inspire you" on Wednesday 29th June 2022.
'Anybody can inspire you' Davido says as he congratulates Tems on BET win
Afrobeats legend and one of Africa's biggest musical act Davido has congratulated Tems on winning the Best International Act and the Best Collaboration at the 2022 BET Awards.
Tems made history when she won the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Award which held on Sunday 26th June 2022 as she became the first African female artist to win a BET award.
Tems also won another award for the Best Collaboration for her contribution on Wizkid's international hit 'Essence.'
