RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido featured on Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup's official song [Watch]

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Nigerian artiste, Davido, has been featured on the first song released by the world governing body of football, FIFA, for this years World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Davido, Trinidad Cardona, and Aisha
Davido, Trinidad Cardona, and Aisha

The singer joined American R&B singer and social media personality, Trinidad Cardona, and Aisha, a Qatari songstress.

Recommended articles

On his Twitter page, Davido wrote: “I’m honoured to be featured on the Official ⁦@FIFAWorldCup⁩ 2022 Soundtrack! “Who dey wamba, we still qualify las las. “See you all later tonight. This one is for Africa! TULE! WE RISE!”

According to FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer Kay Madati, the continental collaboration “symbolizes how music – and football – can unite the world.”

He added that, “as part of FIFA's revamped music strategy, the multi-song soundtrack will bring passionate fans closer to the spirit of the FIFA World Cup like never before.”

The track will be first performed by the artistes at the World Cup draw happening in Qatar at 19:00 local time.

According to FIFA, “the song is the first in a selection of soundtrack singles that will hit the airwaves over the coming months, as anticipation grows in the lead-up to the start of the FIFA World Cup on 21 November 2022.”

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Davido featured on Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup's official song [Watch]

Davido featured on Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup's official song [Watch]

Will Smith’s fate at subsequent Oscars to be decided next month

Will Smith’s fate at subsequent Oscars to be decided next month

Netflix confirms ‘Bridgerton’ spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte’

Netflix confirms ‘Bridgerton’ spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte’

Mulamwah makes U-turn on dating Ruth K, unveils her as his 2nd signee

Mulamwah makes U-turn on dating Ruth K, unveils her as his 2nd signee

Legendary actor Bruce Willis diagnosed with terminal illness

Legendary actor Bruce Willis diagnosed with terminal illness

Vera Sidika imports baby Asia's Sh300K bed from UK [Screenshot]

Vera Sidika imports baby Asia's Sh300K bed from UK [Screenshot]

Eric Omondi gifts girlfriend Lynne brand new Toyota Vitz [Video]

Eric Omondi gifts girlfriend Lynne brand new Toyota Vitz [Video]

Nigerian comedian Osama loses wife a little over a year after wedding

Nigerian comedian Osama loses wife a little over a year after wedding

Musician buys daughter Toyota Prado TX for passing KCPE [Video]

Musician buys daughter Toyota Prado TX for passing KCPE [Video]

Trending

Rich Mavoko signs lucrative deal as he unveils new album 'Fundi'

Rich Mavoko

Top 6 songs you should listen to this week

New songs from Diamond, Octopizzo, Natty, Katapilla and others

Wakadinali tease 'Ndani ya Cockpit 3'

Ndani ya cockpit 3 set to drop as Wakadinali tease on Twitter

Buchaman and reggae star Turbulence to drop collabo

Buchaman and Turbulence