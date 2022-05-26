Davido releases symbolic video for 'Stand Strong'

'Stand Strong' is Davido's affirmation of his journey, his present success, and his confidence to keep blazing the trail. The video does justice to the song's theme by providing an accurate visual representation.

The imposing sights of the mountains represent an unwavering strength and an enduring presence that mirrors the Davido's proclamations in the single.

The serenity of the lake and the scenery of the surrounding environment captures the sobriety of the message and the calmness the song evokes in listeners.

The women adorned in Nigerian prints praying in the mountain capture the supplications in the song and Davido's personal belief that he is been guided by divine powers from above.

The colorful moments of Davido on the street connecting with the people and letting them partake in his success capture Davido's love for his fans (30 BG) and his unwavering confidence in their love and support.

The recollection of memories on the TV box shows us the journey so far and Davido's unquestionable devotion.