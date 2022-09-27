RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido spotted in studio with Chance the Rapper

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Davido has been spotted in the studio with American rapper Chance the Rapper.

Davido, Chance the Rapper
Davido, Chance the Rapper

Details: Afrobeats icon Davido has been spotted in the studio with American Grammy-winning rapper Chance The Rapper.

Recommended articles

The pictures which were posted across social media platforms showed the two in what appears to be a recording session in Ghana.

On Saturday, 24th September 2022 Chance The attended the Global Citizens Festival that was held in Ghana and was headlined by Usher, Tems, SZA, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, amongst other acts.

Potential Collaboration in the works: Davido is working on his next album which he said is almost ready.

In 2022, he released just one single 'Stand Strong' which is a different sound from the hit party anthems he is famous for.

Davido was also recently spotted with Usher in a studio in Las Vegas. The latest sighting with Chance suggests that listeners will need to keep their fingers crossed for a potential collaboration.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Otile Brown reacts on the alleged mistreatment of Nigerian singer Fave

Otile Brown reacts on the alleged mistreatment of Nigerian singer Fave

Joyce Wa Mamaa narrates how she ended up in hospital during her birthday

Joyce Wa Mamaa narrates how she ended up in hospital during her birthday

Davido spotted in studio with Chance the Rapper

Davido spotted in studio with Chance the Rapper

Former Citizen TV anchor Maribe speaks on landing plum government job

Former Citizen TV anchor Maribe speaks on landing plum government job

Hilarious 1st-time MP thanks Jalang'o for orientation, gets backlash

Hilarious 1st-time MP thanks Jalang'o for orientation, gets backlash

Emerging artists to win Sh500,000 in Boomplay's new competition

Emerging artists to win Sh500,000 in Boomplay's new competition

Emotional moment as Gidi revisits where he used to live in Dandora

Emotional moment as Gidi revisits where he used to live in Dandora

Wahu shares funny card she received from boyfriend after 1 year dating [Photo]

Wahu shares funny card she received from boyfriend after 1 year dating [Photo]

I just wanna fall in love: Jovial finally warms up to Willy Paul

I just wanna fall in love: Jovial finally warms up to Willy Paul

Trending

Tems, Burna Boy, Rema

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Eminem

Eminem releases a 'gospel track' that becomes a No.1 Christian song

Mdundo mark ten years since starting

Music platform Mdundo marks 10 years since its founding

Kenyan Genge rapper & Pro Habo record label owner Nonini with Reggae artist Kevin Brown

True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]