Davido spotted in studio with Chance the Rapper

The pictures which were posted across social media platforms showed the two in what appears to be a recording session in Ghana.

On Saturday, 24th September 2022 Chance The attended the Global Citizens Festival that was held in Ghana and was headlined by Usher, Tems, SZA, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, amongst other acts.

Potential Collaboration in the works: Davido is working on his next album which he said is almost ready.

In 2022, he released just one single 'Stand Strong' which is a different sound from the hit party anthems he is famous for.