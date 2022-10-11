RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Diamond's new song hits 10 million views

Masia Wambua

Diamond Platnumz's song with Diljit Dosanjh Jugni has hit over 10 million views just four days after its release.

Singer Diamond Platnumz
Singer Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian singer Diamond has expressed his gratitude to his fans for showing his love after his latest release hit 10 million views on YouTube.

The song was released on Friday, October 7, and has reached miles that very many artistes globally struggle to hit not forgetting that it has only been around for the fourth day now.

In the new release, the Bongo star has featured Diljit Dosanjh, an Indian musician who is one of the best in his native country boasting over four million subscribers on YouTube.

Singer Diamond Platnumz
Singer Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

On the other side, Simba as he is referred to on stage has the most subscribers on YouTube in Africa having a record of over seven million under his name.

His collaboration with Dilljit was expected to be a banger and it has lived up to the standard it was expected Simba had no option but to thank the subscribers and fans for the great support in a post he shared on his Instagram page with a screenshot of how well the song is doing.

"Thank you for 10 million Within 3 Days! Jugni on All Platforms Now," Diamond captioned the screenshot.

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz shows off cash on the streets of London, UK
Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz shows off cash on the streets of London, UK Pulse Live Kenya

Diljit Dosanjh who was born on 6 January 1984 is an Indian singer, actor, film producer, and television presenter.

He works in Punjabi Music and subsequently in Punjabi and Hindi cinema and this was his first collaboration in East Africa.

The fans have not been left behind in the milestone as they joined the celebrations with love in the comments section regarding him as the King of Africa.

mtonya_platnumz Star mpaka nakera nna jina na nna hela

amadokulga3 Congratulations bro

michaelsamwel.ke Best hit of the year

crever_250 King

msekiboybrand Simbaa

vumbi_la_kongo_mbeya Wakali wa hizi kazi

morogoro_photoshoot Sawa umetisha mwamba

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
