Diamond, Nyashinski, Zuchu & Otile win big at EAEA awards 2022 [Full List]

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has been crowned as the best male artiste in East Africa, while the award for best female artiste went to Nandy.

Kenya’s Eric Omondi won the ward for the best comedian, rapper Khaligraph Jones took home the award for best male HipHop act.

RnB singer Otile Brown was awarded the award for best collaboration East Africa through his collabo with Harmonize, Nyashinski got the award for best male legendary artiste. Mwalim Churchill was recognized as the best male inspirational youth icon while Tanzania’s Millard Ayo won the award for best media personality of the year.

Here is the full list of winners at the East Africa Entertainment Awards;