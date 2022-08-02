The list of winners for the 2022 East Africa Entertainment (EAEA) awards is out and big names in the entertainment industry have scooped prestigious awards in different categories.
Diamond, Nyashinski, Zuchu & Otile win big at EAEA awards 2022 [Full List]
Congratulations to all the winners at the East Africa Entertainment Awards
Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has been crowned as the best male artiste in East Africa, while the award for best female artiste went to Nandy.
Kenya’s Eric Omondi won the ward for the best comedian, rapper Khaligraph Jones took home the award for best male HipHop act.
RnB singer Otile Brown was awarded the award for best collaboration East Africa through his collabo with Harmonize, Nyashinski got the award for best male legendary artiste. Mwalim Churchill was recognized as the best male inspirational youth icon while Tanzania’s Millard Ayo won the award for best media personality of the year.
Here is the full list of winners at the East Africa Entertainment Awards;
- Artiste of the year, Kenya – Otile Brown
- Artiste of the year, Rwanda – Meddy
- Artiste of the year, Tanzania – Diamond Platnumz
- Artiste of the year, South Sudan – John Frog
- Artiste of the year, Uganda – Eddy Kenzo
- Artiste of the year, Burundi – Sat B
- Artiste of the year, DRC – Fally Ipupa
- Best overall Africa hit song – Buga (Kizz Daniel)
- Best collaboration song International – IYO (Diamond Platnumz)
- Video of the year, East Africa – Dawa ya Baridi (Mr Seed ft Masauti)
- Best East Africa artiste in Diaspora – The Ben
- Lifetime achievement Award – Koffi Olomide
- Best sports personality – Ferdinand Omanyala
- Best record label East Africa – WCB Wasafi
- Best breakthrough gospel act – Irene Robert
- Best media personality – Millard Ayo
- Best male inspirational youth icon – Mwalim Churchill
- Best female inspirational youth icon – Wema Sepetu
- Best Legendary artiste – Nyashinski
- Best Live-band performance act- Barnaba Classic
- Best female legendary artiste – Nazizi
- Best gospel artiste East Africa – Christina Shusho
- Best male HipHop artiste - Khaligrpha Jones
- Best female HipHop artiste – Rosa Ree
- Outstanding foundation/Community initiative – Octopizzo foundation
- Best Fashion influencer – Juma Jux
- Best event host/MC- MC Gara B
- Best breakthrough male artiste – Jay Melody
- Best Movie/film star – Celestine Gachuhi (Celina)
- Best Collaboration song- East Africa - Woman (Otile Brown ft Harmonize)
- Best Comedian – Eric Omondi
- Best audio producer – S2Kizzy
- Best overall global hit song – Peru (Fireboy DML FT Ed Sheeran)
- Best Male East Africa – Diamond Platnumz
- Hitsong Of The Year (Sukari) - Zuchu
- Best Female Artist East Africa – Nandy
- Best Dj East Africa – Romy Jons
- Best Hit Music Video Director – Hanscana
- Best Collaboration Song (Mama Tetema & Maluma ) – Rayvanny
