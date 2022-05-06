RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Diamond Platnumz's video 'Mtasubiri' ft Zuchu banned by government

Dennis Milimo

Diamond and Zuchu in trouble again

The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has banned singer Diamond Platnumz’s 'Mtusubiri' music video featuring his signee Zuchu from being played on TV.

In a letter to media houses, TCRA (a government agency) said that they had received recommendations from BASATA (Baraza la Sanaa Tanzania) to restrict Chibu Dangote’s video from being aired on mainstream media.

In the music video that was directed by Director Ivan, Zuchu is seen eloping from Church where she is a choir member after receiving Diamond’s phone call.

The 26-seconds scene which served as the intro to the video is what has landed the WCB president in trouble with TRCA.

The authority further explained that the intro scene has caused a lot of discomfort among Christians – who feel disrespected.

“Mamlaka ya Mawasiliaono Tanzania (TRCA), imepokea taarifa kutoka Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa (BASATA) ya kuzuia usambazaji wa video ya wimbo wa Wanii tajwa juu unaopigwa katika mitandao ya kijamii na vyombo vya utangazaji.

Msanii tajwa hapo juu ametoa video ya wimbo unaofahamika kama ‘Mtasubiri sna’ an katika video hiyo kuna kipande kimeonyesha wahusika wapo kanisani wanaimba kwaya lakini baadae Wakaacha na kuelekea kwingine. Kipande hicho cha video kimeleta ukakasi miongoni mwa waumini wa Madhehebu ya dini na kuleta hisia kwamba ni dharau ya dini/madhehebu Fulani,” reads part of the TRCA letter.

Also Read: Zuchu kisses Diamond in Mtasubiri video as they set new record

The singer has been ordered to re-edit the video if he wants it to be played on mainstream media again.

On March 30, Diamond released the Mtasubiri music video, and Zuchu could be seen kissing her boss, something that left many wondering if it’s was a confirmation for a romantic relationship between them.

The Mtasubiri video set a new history in Chibu Dangote and Zuchu’s music career after clocking over 100K views within 37 minutes of being uploaded on YouTube.

The video also garnered over 1 million views within 16 hours and currently it has accumulated over 10 million views.

“Imagine over 204K within an hour.....thank you for #Mtasubiri Video Love 🏆🧡. Track no. 4 on #FOAtheEP,” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

