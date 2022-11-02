Do more TikToks if you want to blow up - DNA advices young artists

The mixer held at the Brew Bistro and Lounge saw veteran artists, rising artists, producers and even artist managers come together to share moments together as well as get to network.

Rising rapper Brown Magozi known by his stage name Jodyefaneto a hip-hop rap artist had the chance to interact with other players just days before his EP launch which is also aimed at hyping up his album which he intends to release later next year.

Jeremiah Osoro known popularly as Yaro B a performing artist had the chance to meet Luo rapper Vicmas Luo Dollar who has worked with artists he reveres such as Octopizzo.

Yaro said the mixer enabled him to share ideas and also had a chance to talk more about his EP that he dropped on July 22, 2022..

Photos from the Mdundo Mixer Pulse Live Kenya

Yaro shared that the mixer enabled him to meet artists who he could work with as well as just get new ideas on how to traverse the tough music industry.

The day would not have ended well had the veterans and those that have been in the game for some time shared their thoughts on how the music has grown.

Singer Charisma said the mixer was great in seeing young artists come together just to talk to established artistes in the game.

‘Maswali ya polisi’ hit-maker DNA said the Mdundo mixer brought together great ideas, especially for young artists on how to grow their careers in the digital era.

According to DNA young artists were still pursuing traditional means of marketing their musical works.