RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Do more TikToks if you want to blow up - DNA advices young artists

Amos Robi

DNA was speaking during the Mdundo mixer held on Thursday, October 27

DNA chatting with Black Market Records CEO Cedric Singleton
DNA chatting with Black Market Records CEO Cedric Singleton

Music streaming platform Mdundo on Thursday, October 27 held a mixer that brought together different players in the music industry.

Read Also

The mixer held at the Brew Bistro and Lounge saw veteran artists, rising artists, producers and even artist managers come together to share moments together as well as get to network.

Rising rapper Brown Magozi known by his stage name Jodyefaneto a hip-hop rap artist had the chance to interact with other players just days before his EP launch which is also aimed at hyping up his album which he intends to release later next year.

Jeremiah Osoro known popularly as Yaro B a performing artist had the chance to meet Luo rapper Vicmas Luo Dollar who has worked with artists he reveres such as Octopizzo.

Yaro said the mixer enabled him to share ideas and also had a chance to talk more about his EP that he dropped on July 22, 2022..

Singer Brandy Maina and Kushman
Singer Brandy Maina and Kushman Photos from the Mdundo Mixer Pulse Live Kenya

Yaro shared that the mixer enabled him to meet artists who he could work with as well as just get new ideas on how to traverse the tough music industry.

The day would not have ended well had the veterans and those that have been in the game for some time shared their thoughts on how the music has grown.

Rapper VicMas Luo Dollar
Rapper VicMas Luo Dollar Photos from the Mdundo Mixer Pulse Live Kenya

Singer Charisma said the mixer was great in seeing young artists come together just to talk to established artistes in the game.

‘Maswali ya polisi’ hit-maker DNA said the Mdundo mixer brought together great ideas, especially for young artists on how to grow their careers in the digital era.

According to DNA young artists were still pursuing traditional means of marketing their musical works.

DNA instead urged the rising stars to pursue digital platforms such TikTok to grow their music.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Do more TikToks if you want to blow up - DNA advices young artists

Do more TikToks if you want to blow up - DNA advices young artists

DJ Evolve records significant recovery almost 3 years after shooting incident

DJ Evolve records significant recovery almost 3 years after shooting incident

Kenyans pressure Samidoh's wife to wish him happy birthday on social media

Kenyans pressure Samidoh's wife to wish him happy birthday on social media

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

US rapper Takeoff's last moments before he was shot dead [Photos]

8 taken in for questioning over Davido's son's death

8 taken in for questioning over Davido's son's death

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Samidoh celebrates 2 women as he turns a year older

Lupita lands ambassadorial role in diamond mining company

Lupita lands ambassadorial role in diamond mining company

Ex-Jalang'o staffer shares his deplorable life months after being fired [Video]

Ex-Jalang'o staffer shares his deplorable life months after being fired [Video]

Trending

Diamond and Mbosso performing during the launch of Khan album

Mbosso recruits Diamond, Ya Levis and Ruby in much-anticipated EP

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Tems co-writes 'Lift Me Up', the new Rihanna soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Benga singer John Udulele

Luo benga singer John Udulele's debut album 'Soulful Benga' finally out

Mbuzi Gang

Gengetone trio Mbuzi Gang unveil video for their song 'Ndasu' [Watch]