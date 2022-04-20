East Africa's Got Talent winners blow judges away at Canada's Got talent

On April 20, 2022, the sibling singers blew the judges away – auditioning for Canada's Got Talent.

The two who have been singing together from their early age, were also accorded a standing ovation from the judges and their audience present at the auditions.

The 17 and 13-year old singers (Esther and Ezekiel) made their debut on Canada’s Got Talent stage with a cover of Jordin Sparks hit song ‘No Air’ and the judges could not resist their melodies-powerful voices.

East Africa Got Talent winners Esther & Ezekiel blow judges away Canada’s Got talent audition Pulse Live Kenya

“Brother and sister, Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira have been singing together from an early age. With no formal training, the pair still manage to sing day and night, from Pop to R&B, afro-fusion and gospel! Since arriving in Canada, they have their heart set on winning CGT and their cover of Jordin Sparks ‘No Air’ proves they actually could do it!,” reads a post on Canada’s Got Talent social media pages.

The two said that they are optimistic that they will emerge winners of the 2022 Canada’s Got Talent.

“I will be the happiest person ever and mom will be very proud of me and that’s all I want,” Ezekiel remarked.

The Judges for the 2022 Canada’s Got Talent are; Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, and Kardinal Offishall.

Created by Cowell, the Got Talent franchise is the most successful reality TV format, airing in 194 territories worldwide and holding the Guinness World Records tittle for the highest number of adaptations, having been commissioned in over 72 territories.

In 2019, Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira were crowned winners of the inaugural East Africa’s Got Talent.

The Mutesasiras beat two other Ugandan acts, comedic dance group, Dance Alliance Network (DNA) and Jehovah Shalom Acappella, in the finale that had six contestants, walking away with Sh5 million (US$50,000).

Kenya’s young songbird Jannell Tamara, was voted second best, followed closely by Rwandan cultural troupe Intayoberana.

East Africa Got Talent winners yet to receive their Sh5M

However, in October 2021, the two (Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira) revealed that they are yet to receive the cash prize of Sh 5, 560, 000 ($50, 000) they won at East Africa Got Talent (EAGT).

The singers lamented that Organizers of the show had not given any explanation as to why the money was never wired to them after the win.

“It's you that did vote for us, we had lost hope but by God's grace we won EAGT competitions. Today we still haven't received the Winner's prize money It's Very Sad. 2 years of wait. Hey Beloved ones, we are beyond frustrated, we writing this to seek speedy resolution to the delayed release of East Africa Has Got Talent $50,000 cash prize that was supposed to be given to us the winners!,” reads part of their Facebook post.

It’s not yet clear if the money was eventually paid or not.

