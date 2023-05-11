The sports category has moved to a new website.


Eddy Kenzo cautions media against attacking old musicians

Samson Waswa

Singer Eddy Kenzo has said music trailblazers in Uganda should be off limits when it comes to attacks, both in traditional and social media.

Kenzo wants journalists and social media users in Uganda to treat music industry elders the same way that older musicians in Europe and other western countries are treated.

I have seen this in Europe. When you look at some of the music greats in their 50s and 60s, they are simply revered and honored by everyone,” he said.

In a recent interview with Baba TV, the 'Ssemyekozo' singer was speaking in light of the upcoming Mesach Semakula concert in Kampala.

Kenzo described as unacceptable the negative reporting about the concert, by some of the blogs and social media.

This is a person who has been with us for 46 years and spent nearly 30 years building our music industry, and you find a person writing ill about him and his concert,” he said.

Kenzo, real name Edirisa Musuuza, was recently elected president of the newly formed Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF).

In the interview, he called upon to come out in large numbers and support the former Golden Band star.

For some of us who have bigger voices in music, we need to show up for Mesach; we should seize all the front tables from the rich people and pay for all of them,” he added.

The upcoming concert dubbed “Mesach@46” is slated for Friday May 19th at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
