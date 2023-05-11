Eddy Kenzo cautions media against attacking old musicians

“I have seen this in Europe. When you look at some of the music greats in their 50s and 60s, they are simply revered and honored by everyone,” he said.

In a recent interview with Baba TV, the 'Ssemyekozo' singer was speaking in light of the upcoming Mesach Semakula concert in Kampala.

Kenzo described as unacceptable the negative reporting about the concert, by some of the blogs and social media.

“This is a person who has been with us for 46 years and spent nearly 30 years building our music industry, and you find a person writing ill about him and his concert,” he said.

Kenzo, real name Edirisa Musuuza, was recently elected president of the newly formed Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF).

In the interview, he called upon to come out in large numbers and support the former Golden Band star.

“For some of us who have bigger voices in music, we need to show up for Mesach; we should seize all the front tables from the rich people and pay for all of them,” he added.