RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Eddy Kenzo’s Gimme Love is now on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart

Mzee Asingwire

Gimme Love, the song on which Ugandan singer Edrisah Musuuza, alias Eddy Kenzo collaborated with American Hip Hop and RnB singer Matthew David Benson, aka Matt B, entered the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart at position 49.

Eddy Kenzo, Matt B and a screenshot of the chart
Eddy Kenzo, Matt B and a screenshot of the chart

"I and my brother [sic] Matt B just entered the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart with our record Gimme Love," Kenzo posted on Facebook, adding that he's looking forward to celebrating with Matt B when he comes for the Eddy Kenzo Festival, which is set for November 12 at Kololo Airstrip.

Read Also

The U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart is a standard record chart, ranking the most popular Afrobeats songs in the United States and it is published weekly by Billboard.

The chart, which ranks the 50 most popular songs every week, was established by Billboard in association with Afro Nation, on March 22.

The founding organisations compile the chart relying on data from leading audio and video music services, plus download sales from top music retailers.

The first chart was published in the issue dated March 29.

Eddy Kenzo, right, and Matt B
Eddy Kenzo, right, and Matt B Pulse

The chart is currently topped by the remix of Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez, followed by Burna Boy's Last Last, then Tems' Free Mind, and Essence, a collaboration of Wizkid, Justin Beiber and Tems.

At 49, Kenzo's Gimme Love is only leading Bloody Samaritan, which was remixed by Ayra Star and Kelly Rowland. In position 48 is Overloading (Overdose), which was made after Mavin, Crayon, Ayra Starr, Magixx and Boy Spyce teamed up.

The chart
The chart Pulse

Gimme Love has already scooped two US-based awards this year.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Nicholas Asingwire is a tech &amp; lifestyle writer
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

Trevor Ombija defends his restaurant as crackdown on noisy entertainment joints intensifies

Trevor Ombija defends his restaurant as crackdown on noisy entertainment joints intensifies

Video: Zari shows off her new Ferrari

Video: Zari shows off her new Ferrari

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

Eddy Kenzo’s Gimme Love is now on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart

Eddy Kenzo’s Gimme Love is now on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart

Khaligraph Jones, Mejja and Nviiri the Storyteller headline OktobaFest in Eldoret [Photos]

Khaligraph Jones, Mejja and Nviiri the Storyteller headline OktobaFest in Eldoret [Photos]

The Mathenge's announce the birth of their newborn [Video]

The Mathenge's announce the birth of their newborn [Video]

Diamond's new song hits 10 million views

Diamond's new song hits 10 million views

Kamene devastated after losing money to scammers

Kamene devastated after losing money to scammers

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Singer Diamond Platnumz

Diamond's new song hits 10 million views

Kenyan recording artist Darya Kish and Nigerian Grammy Award-nominated singer Tems

Meet Kenyan vocalist seeking a chance to perform on stage with Tems

Timmy Tdat with models on his October 2022 music video Mmm

Timmy Tdat's 'Mmm 😋' & 6 other top songs released this week [LISTEN]

Khaligraph Jones performs at OktobaFest on October 9, 2022 at the Tamasha Bar & Grill in Eldoret

Khaligraph Jones, Mejja and Nviiri the Storyteller headline OktobaFest in Eldoret [Photos]