Eddy Kenzo’s Gimme Love is now on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart

The U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart is a standard record chart, ranking the most popular Afrobeats songs in the United States and it is published weekly by Billboard.

The chart, which ranks the 50 most popular songs every week, was established by Billboard in association with Afro Nation, on March 22.

The founding organisations compile the chart relying on data from leading audio and video music services, plus download sales from top music retailers.

The first chart was published in the issue dated March 29.

The chart is currently topped by the remix of Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez, followed by Burna Boy's Last Last, then Tems' Free Mind, and Essence, a collaboration of Wizkid, Justin Beiber and Tems.

At 49, Kenzo's Gimme Love is only leading Bloody Samaritan, which was remixed by Ayra Star and Kelly Rowland. In position 48 is Overloading (Overdose), which was made after Mavin, Crayon, Ayra Starr, Magixx and Boy Spyce teamed up.

