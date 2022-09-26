RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Emerging artists to win Sh500,000 in Boomplay's new competition

The contest will run from September 2022 till December 2022, when the winners will be announced

Boomplay, the leading music streaming and download service in Africa, in partnership with Supadrum, a music production studio in Kenya, have announced a campaign inviting emerging artists across Kenya to show their skills to stand a chance to win various prizes.

Dubbed 'Booming on Boomplay', the initiative will enable upcoming artists to walk away with cash prizes and promotional opportunities such as billboard features, in-app and digital placements to enhance exposure.

In addition, winners will have 40 hours of studio time and a music masterclass featuring top producers, engineers and music executives. The masterclass will cover topics such as production, distribution, publishing, music marketing and business.

In a statement issued to newsrooms, Boomplay’s East Africa Managing Director, Martha Huro, said: "The competition seeks to provide a platform to support the growth and development of upcoming artists in a bid to unearth talents in the country. This campaign aligns with our vision to empower the African music ecosystem and help unlock its full potential."

Supadrum's CEO, Allan Njoroge, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Boomplay to leverage our knowledge of the music industry to ensure emerging Kenyan artists attain the needed exposure and propel their music careers to the next level. I urge to call upon upcoming Kenyan artists to register in large numbers and take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

To participate in the 'Booming on Boomplay' campaign, interested artists should register through this link to receive further instructions on how to participate.

Accounts of respective artists must be verified on Boomplay, and artists are expected to enter the competition with original songs whose rights they own.

The contest will run from September 2022 till December 2022, when the winners will be announced.

Interested participants are encouraged to follow @boomplaymusicke across all social platforms for updates and news about the competition.

