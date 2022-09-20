Eminem releases a 'gospel track' that becomes a No.1 Christian song

The song has blazed a trail to Number One and is the first ‘gospel song’ by the rapper. “Use this Gospel” is a three-minute rap song revealing Eminem’s spiritual awareness and possibly spiritual reawakening.

In the song, a different Eminem is revealed as he gives thanks to God for his rapping gift as well as his life.

The Real Slim Shady, as Eminem is also known as, then stands up to address detractors who have not always had his best interests at heart. Here, a more familiar Eminem appears to dwell on ‘haters’ who go from loving him to hating to loving him again in a fashion that would be described by singer Katy Perry as being "Hot n Cold".

“To compare Godliness to an atheist/But I got them audiences raving/in amidst my squabbles/I got some awesome inspiration to draw from, off ’em/Pen and paper, I’m knockin’ ’em off,” Slim Shady raps.

“Woke up on stage at a concert/Whole place looking like a mosh pit/Bible at my side like a rifle with a God-given gift/Every single day I thank God for/That’s why I pay so much homage/Praises to Jesus, I’ll always.”