RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Eminem releases a 'gospel track' that becomes a No.1 Christian song

Philip Matogo

Rapper Marshall Bruce Mathers III, known professionally as Eminem, is now a Christian rapper having recorded and released a “No.1 Christian song”.

Eminem
Eminem

According to ChartData, Eminem, the preeminent Detroit lyricist, alongside DJ Khaled and Kanye West, scored a No.1 song on the Billboard 100 Hot Christian songs chart with their latest collaboration, “Use this Gospel.”

Recommended articles

The song has blazed a trail to Number One and is the first ‘gospel song’ by the rapper. “Use this Gospel” is a three-minute rap song revealing Eminem’s spiritual awareness and possibly spiritual reawakening.

In the song, a different Eminem is revealed as he gives thanks to God for his rapping gift as well as his life.

The Real Slim Shady, as Eminem is also known as, then stands up to address detractors who have not always had his best interests at heart. Here, a more familiar Eminem appears to dwell on ‘haters’ who go from loving him to hating to loving him again in a fashion that would be described by singer Katy Perry as being "Hot n Cold".

“To compare Godliness to an atheist/But I got them audiences raving/in amidst my squabbles/I got some awesome inspiration to draw from, off ’em/Pen and paper, I’m knockin’ ’em off,” Slim Shady raps.

“Woke up on stage at a concert/Whole place looking like a mosh pit/Bible at my side like a rifle with a God-given gift/Every single day I thank God for/That’s why I pay so much homage/Praises to Jesus, I’ll always.”

“Use this Gospel” originally appeared on Kanye West’s 2019 LP Jesus Is King but was remixed for Khaled’s song, God Did, which was released on August 25, 2022, and featured guest appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Baby, City Girls, Latto, among others.

Philip Matogo Philip Matogo Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Joey Muthengi hospitalized

Joey Muthengi hospitalized

New Walt Disney children's show launched in Nairobi

New Walt Disney children's show launched in Nairobi

Eminem releases a 'gospel track' that becomes a No.1 Christian song

Eminem releases a 'gospel track' that becomes a No.1 Christian song

Comedian Sammy Kioko shares update on the construction of his mansion [Video]

Comedian Sammy Kioko shares update on the construction of his mansion [Video]

Akothee: My life is complete, I'm ready to settle

Akothee: My life is complete, I'm ready to settle

Zuchu claims top spot in East Africa after latest milestone

Zuchu claims top spot in East Africa after latest milestone

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts at NO.66 on Billboard 200

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts at NO.66 on Billboard 200

Funny remarks famous people have made to mock Bebe Cool

Funny remarks famous people have made to mock Bebe Cool

Sonie responds after Mulamwah spoke of 'sad realities' co-parenting with her

Sonie responds after Mulamwah spoke of 'sad realities' co-parenting with her

Trending

Gyakie

Gyakie becomes first Ghanaian artiste to perform on VEVO UK’s DSCVR

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts at NO.66 on Billboard 200

Bebe Cool and King Saha

Bebe Cool reveals writer as King Saha trashes his new song ‘Nyege Nyege’

Eminem

Eminem releases a 'gospel track' that becomes a No.1 Christian song