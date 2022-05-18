Ezekiel Mutua clashes with KECOBO on use of Sauti Sol music in Raila's event

Mutua termed Kecobo’s statement as misleading and misguided, defending that Odinga’s campaign secretariat was within its rights to play the Extravaganza hit song during the unveiling of Martha Karua as the former PM’s running mate.

He also shared a copy of the licence indicating that the Azimio la Umoja team had paid Sh562,500 as required by the law.

ODM Party Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

The MCSK CEO also accused the board of overstepping its mandate saying, “The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has been licensing synchronisation for decades. We cannot issue half licenses. KECOBO failed to license the proposed new tariffs and should keep off this matter as they are not a CMO,”.

“Regarding the claim by Sauti Sol and statement by KECOBO, MCSK wishes to clarify that the license issued covers both performing, mechanical rights & synchronisation. We thank the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign team for complying with the copyright law and urge others to pay,” Mutua added.

KECOBO says Azimio coalition violated copyright laws

Kenya Copyright Board intervenes as Sauti Sol clash with Raila's Azimio Pulse Live Kenya

KECOBO had released a statement saying that the Azimio coalition violated Kenyan Copyright law by using Sauti Sol’s sound recording for synchronization.

“In this case synchronization rights are at issue and as such, a synchronization license is needed. A synchronization license can only be issued by the composer and publisher. They have the authority to negotiate and issue a synchronization license. In this matter, the composers/performers allege that this was not done.

"Therefore, the use of Sound recording for synchronization the complainant without authority is, therefore, infringement and thus violates Kenya copyright law,” the statement read in part.

Earlier on, Raila Odinga through his party – the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) - argued that playing the song was show of love to the music group.