Magixx reveals how he was discovered by Don Jazzy, plans to visit East Africa [Interview]

This is a feeling that fast-rising Nigerian artiste Magixx can resonate with – right from his young age when the musical bug him, to the time of joining Mavin Records and now a renowned star in the industry.

Early this week, this writer took a virtual interview with the singer and songwriter who is currently topping the charts with his trendy song Love Don't Cost A Dime with the aim of getting to understand his musical journey and future plans as far as his music career is concerned.

First things first, I wanted to know how he describes his sound, based on the fact that he fuses his vernacular with English to create his own unique niche.

Mavin Recods signee Magixx Pulse Live Kenya

Magixx’s has branded his sound by fusing Afrobeat and other genres like RnB and Pop.

At the start of our conversation, I sought to find out how Magixx found himself in the music industry and what pushed him to be an artiste.

“I don't think there is a particular time that I joined the music industry because I feel like I have been singing since I was a small child. I have always been doing music, but professionally I dropped my first single in 2015,” Magixx remarked.

In the year 2012, renowned music producer and musician Michael Collins Ajereh - professionally known as Don Jazzy - established his own record label, Mavin Records and since then he has managed to discover and nurture a good number of stars to international levels.

Mavin Recods signee Magixx Pulse Live Kenya

Currently, Don Jazzy has signed Ladipoe, Boy Spyce, Johnny Drille, Crayon, Ayra Starr, Rema and Magixx who is our guest today.

Jazzy, discovered Magixx through social media (Instagram) after his habit of sharing his freestyles on Instagram paid off.

Please introduce yourself to our Pulse Live audience and your fans in general?

My name is Magixx and I'm an artiste from Lagos, Nigeria.

When did you first join the music industry?

I don't think there is a particular time that I joined the music industry, I feel like I have been singing since I was a small kid. I have been doing music all along but professionally I released my first single in 2015.

When did you join Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records and how did they spot you?

This happened in 2020 during the pandemic. I remember I had just graduated from school and I was doing all of my freestyles on Instagram and one thing led to the other and someone discovered me on Instagram.

Don Jazzy also discovered me on Instagram and I was reached out to, which was like a crazy day for me and I can say the feeling was electrifying. Later, I got invited over to Mavin’s to make music and that was it.

Did Don Jazzy reach out to you in person or his team did?

First, it was his team then Don Jazzy himself did reach out to me.

How has being signed under Mavin Records changed or elevated your music career?

I think that's pretty obvious because right now I'm everywhere and people get to know my music and who Magixx is and they get to listen to my music. So I would say, the changes are already evident and this has really changed my life.

Mavin Recods signee Magixx Pulse Live Kenya

How do you describe the genre of the music that you do?

I like to call my music afro-fusion because it's a mix of Afro-beat and other genres like RnB, trap music. It’s basically different types of music genres fused into one and thats why I call it Afro-fusion.

How did your upbringing shape your music career because your bio on Instagram says "born to sing" does it mean you have been singing from a young age?

I remember back then my father had a lot of music in the house and that's why I even said there is no particular time I decided to sing because I was already exposed to music and I started music from way back.

I have always known that this is what I wanted to do in life because ‘being a musician’. So when I said I was born to sing I really meant that. My grandmother used to take us to church and I also picked up singing in the choir.

While in secondary school I learned how to play a few instruments and in my university days I used to make a lot of music and even made my first mark in music while still in school.

I was very popular at school and I used to do a lot of shows and even won a number of competitions.

What was the inspiration behind your now trendy song "My love doesn't cost a dime"?

Honestly, I feel like God is the inspiration behind the song. Like God was speaking through me when I was doing this song and it's literally a message to everybody that it doesn't really cost anything to show people love.

At the end of the day, we are giving back to our society and even ourselves just by showing others love.

The song is really more than people being in love or you spending money on your spouse - that's not the real meaning of love, it's really like doing things effortlessly and being able to show love and also get love back.

Whose idea was it to feature fellow signee Ayra Starr on the Remix of the song?

It was my idea to make a Remix of the song because when I made the original people loved it but there was a slight delay in releasing it and that's why I decided to put something else on it to sound fresh.

I made the freestyle in January and people were going crazy about it but the song was not ready yet and I knew if I drop the song the way it was, people had already listened to that and that's why I featured Ayra Star and she did wonderfully well.

What are some of your future plans as far as your music is concerned?

A lot of new music is on the way plus a number of collaborations. I will also be dropping my new project next month., plus I have a list of artistes that I'm looking forward to working with.

Any plans to visit or perform in East Africa soon?

Yes! I will definitely be coming to East Africa soon to meet my fans because I really love the support from those sides. At the moment I can’t give specific dates but I will definitely come.

Do you have names of artistes or producers you want to work in the future?

Definitely I would like to work with Surz, because he is a good producer here in the west.

I also want to work with Drake and Doja Cat among others.

Who are some of the artistes from East Africa that you listen to or aspire to work with in the future?

There are a number of stars I listen to and one of them is Diamond Platnumz. I really like Diamond and I would love to work with him in the future.

Pulse

How would you describe your relationship with other artistes being managed under Mavin Records?

I think I will describe it as platonic and cordial relationship...its great energy on this side and I love everybody here and we are working to be the best versions of ourselves.

Does being under the Mavins Records spotlight give you some sort of pressure and need to prove your worth?

No pressure at all, but it's an honour to be here.

Where do you draw your motivation to do music on a daily basis?

I just remember my family, they are my biggest motivation.

Who are your top five Nigerian artistes?

I love everybody, man. But I would say people like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido and me are putting our music on the map.

Afro beats is taking over the world, artistes are filing big stadiums outside Africa, how does this make you feel?

It's a great feeling, to know that our music is traveling all over the world and people now get to know Afro-beats. It's amazing.

What is your advice to someone who just joined the music industry or aspiring to join?

I would tell them that, what matters the most is consistency. Getting your name in the game consistently, chasing what you desire because its no longer about talent anymore because a lot of people are talented, so just be consistent in what you do.

Mavin Recods signee Magixx Pulse Live Kenya

Tell me what comes to your mind when you hear these names.

Don Jazzy?

Generous

Davido?

Real person

Tiwa Savage?

Role model

Kizz Daniel?

King of Love

Ladipoe?

Charisma/Confidence

Basket Mouth?

Funny Person

What is your message to your East African fans?

I really appreciate you guys and I love you. Thank you so much for supporting Magixx and believing in me and I can't wait to be up there and connect with you sooner. I love you guys.