Forbes Africa unveils top 20 musicians in Africa

Amos Robi

Only two artists from East Africa made the top 20 list

Nigerian music stars Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy win Forbes Africa icons for 2021 [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/Wizkidayo] [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

Forbes Magazine has released the top twenty artists from the African continent.

According to the magazine, West and Southern Africa artists are dominant in the list of the top acts in the continent with the Magazine using Spotify monthly listeners and YouTube total average views to determine who made the list.

The Magazine also used social media following to see how the artistes commanded numbers in the online platforms.

From East Africa only two artistes made the cut both coming from Tanzania, Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny.

Diamond Platnumz is also among the highly paid artistes in the continent and sits on the same level with artists such as Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny and Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

Three female musicians also appeared among the 20 top African musicians in the continent;

Five-time Grammy award winner Angélique Kidjo from Benin who topped the entire list, South African musical legend Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage.

According to Forbes Africa, these musicians have successfully told the African experience using everything from Amapiano to Afrobeats, drawing attention from listeners throughout the globe and causing them to sit up straight for African music.

Their professional accomplishments have not only brought them accolades and fame on a global scale but also increased the value of their possessions.

Angelique Kidjo
Angelique Kidjo Pulse Nigeria

READ: 10 African musicians with the most YouTube subscribers

Below is the full list :

  1. Angélique Kidjo (Benin)
  2. Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
  3. Davido (Nigeria)
  4. Master KG (South Africa)
  5. Major League DJz (South Africa)
  6. Nasty C (South Africa)
  7. Yvonne Chaka Chaka (South Africa)
  8. Wizkid (Nigeria)
  9. KDDO (Nigeria)
  10. Burna Boy (Nigeria)
  11. Rayvanny (Tanzania)
  12. Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
  13. Fally Ipupa (Congo)
  14. DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
  15. Lira (South Africa)
  16. Mr. Eazy (Nigeria)
  17. 2Face Idibia/2Baba (Nigeria)
  18. Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)
  19. Lebo M (South Africa)
  20. Black Coffee (South Africa)
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
