Forbes Africa unveils top 20 musicians in Africa

According to the magazine, West and Southern Africa artists are dominant in the list of the top acts in the continent with the Magazine using Spotify monthly listeners and YouTube total average views to determine who made the list.

The Magazine also used social media following to see how the artistes commanded numbers in the online platforms.

From East Africa only two artistes made the cut both coming from Tanzania, Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny.

Diamond Platnumz is also among the highly paid artistes in the continent and sits on the same level with artists such as Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid.

Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny and Harmonize

Three female musicians also appeared among the 20 top African musicians in the continent;

Five-time Grammy award winner Angélique Kidjo from Benin who topped the entire list, South African musical legend Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage.

According to Forbes Africa, these musicians have successfully told the African experience using everything from Amapiano to Afrobeats, drawing attention from listeners throughout the globe and causing them to sit up straight for African music.

Their professional accomplishments have not only brought them accolades and fame on a global scale but also increased the value of their possessions.

Below is the full list :