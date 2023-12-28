Top 20 Kenyan collabos of 2023

As we bid farewell to 2023, it's time to reflect on the sonic journeys that captivated our ears and united diverse talents in the spirit of musical innovation.

The Kenyan music scene has witnessed an extraordinary array of collaborations, where artists from different backgrounds joined forces to create memorable tunes that resonated with audiences nationwide.

Here are the 20 best Kenyan collaborations of 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Fathermore fit Ssaru - Kaskie Vibaya

Kenyan Gengetone stars, Fathermoh and Ssaru, boldly embraced the Swahili phrase 'Kaskie Vibaya,' translating to 'just go and feel bad'.

They transformed it into a compelling song that tackles issues often avoided in discussions.

Since its release in February, the Gengetone single has become a bestseller in Kenya, garnering significant traction on platforms like Boomplay and YouTube, with over 6 million streams and 10 million views, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boutross fit Savara & Fathermoh - Miss Behaviour

'Miss Behaviour' is a single by Boutross as a follow-up to his hit single 'Angela' as he links up with Sauti Sol Legend and Band Member Savara & Hit Maker Fathermoh

The song stands out for its flawless integration of various genres, seamlessly combining Hip Hop and Gengetone. It's this perfect amalgamation that resonated with numerous listeners, catapulting the song to viral fame.

Since its release in June, Miss Behaviour has become a sensation in Nairobi nightclubs and a favorite track among TikTok users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nadia Mukami fit Arrow Bwoy - Mi Nawe

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy teamed up for a joint EP, 'Love and Vibes'. They together released their lead single, 'Mi Nawe', which talks about a couple that goes through the trials and tribulations of a relationship but no matter what happens their love withstands everything that comes their way.

The message, though seemingly straightforward, carries a deep impact, resonating with audiences and propelling the song to surpass four million views on YouTube in just six months.

Bahati fit Nadia - Baby You

ADVERTISEMENT

Two days after its release, the song quickly ascended to the pinnacle of YouTube's trending list, showcasing the undeniable chemistry between Bahati and Nadia Mukami as they flawlessly deliver this romantic track.

This is the second banger the two artists have collaborated on after 'Pete Yangu' in 2022

Odi Wa Murang'a fit Fathermoh & Harrycraze - Kwa Bar

In this lighthearted collaboration, the trio vents their frustrations at the 'strict math teacher' who never had faith in them.

ADVERTISEMENT

They narrate their journey of overcoming challenges and skeptics, illustrating how they've transformed their lives.

The song has been trending on TikTok since it was released in September and has over three million YouTube views.

Femi One fit Nyashinski - Under the Influence

When the two come together then you know it's going to be a banger. Just like the other collaborations, yes, 'Under the Influence' is a hit!

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Motif Di Don and directed by Steve Mugo, this track showcases Femi One and Nyashinski flaunting their verse skills without overshadowing each other.

Their impactful lines maintain a high energy level, leaving you eager to press that repeat button.

Guardian Angel fit Sammy G & Deus Derick

Renowned gospel recording artist Guardian Angel released his latest musical creation, the 'Nimependa Remix,' featuring Deus Derrick and newcomer Sammy G. The original song was released in June 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only has the trio crafted a musical masterpiece, but it has also garnered over 6 million YouTube views since October.

This serves as a testament to the enduring power of gospel music, touching hearts, transforming lives, and reminding us of the divine love that guides our journey.

Trio Mio fit Bensoul - Kontrola

Kenya's talented and youthful hip-hop artist, Trio Mio, on the path to the top, dropped a new track titled 'Kontrola,' featuring Bensoul, on December 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

This celebratory song has been creating ripples in the East African music industry, captivating listeners with its distinctive beats and Swahili lyrics.

Bensoul fit Bien - Navutishwa

'Navutishwa,' featured on Bensoul's Lion of Sudah album released this year, delves into the challenges of navigating singlehood in Nairobi before encountering that special someone who goes above and beyond to treat you exceptionally – an absolute anthem for the ladies.

Zerb fit Sofia Nzau - Mwaki

ADVERTISEMENT

This dance hit is dominating social media platforms, radio, and clubs. The track starts with Agikuyu lines delivered by Kenyan singer Sofiya Nzau and seamlessly transitions into pulsating beats, courtesy of Brazilian producer Zerb.

The song's TikTok success has significantly contributed to its streaming achievements, particularly on Spotify, where it has accumulated millions of streams. In just a month, it has already surpassed four million views on YouTube.

Otile Brown ft Ruby - One Call

One Call Away stands as evidence of the unifying influence of music between Kenya and Tanzania.

ADVERTISEMENT

This captivating love song harmonizes Ruby's award-winning vocals with Otile Brown's catchy melody, aiming to rescue a woman from the grips of a toxic relationship.

Bien fit Ayra Starr - My Baby

Earlier this year, Bien and Ayra Starr collaborated to produce My Baby, marking a notable departure from the usual upbeat and dance-oriented tunes often associated with Kenya-Naija collaborations.

This slow, lyrical masterpiece has made a significant impact on the music scene, emerging as Bien's most noteworthy release of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has accumulated thousands of streams and garnered over 1 million views on YouTube.

Here is a list of 8 other collaborations that hit in 2023