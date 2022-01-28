From Prince Yaba’s 'Baby Momma' to Alikiba’s 'Utu' - New music released this week [Videos]

In fact, statistics indicate that an average of 13,000 new songs are released on different streaming platforms every month.

This is precisely what makes curation so important.

Here is a list of new songs released this week

Yaba - Baby Momma

Yaba, self-proclaimed (The Prince Of Rhumbacane) The Pioneer behind the fusion of trap rhumba and benga has released new tune called 'Baby Momma’ off his 20o21 EP dubbed Rhumbacane.

Yaba’s new song has been produced by Dj Mura KE while the video was directed by Kevin Current

The Prince has vowed to take the top spot in the Kenyan music industry in 2022 with with a new EP in the pipeline. He says that the EP will be officially launched live at The Alchemist Bar in Westlands .

Naiboi x Femi One

Michael Kennedy Claver popularly known as Naiboi has linked up with rapper Femi One for a new song called ‘Jam’.

Jam which was written by Naiboi, enjoys the production of one of producer Bassman, while its video was directed by Trey Julz.

Arrow Bwoy – Unconditional Love

Utembe World CEO Arrow Bwoy has kicked off the year 2022 with Unconditional Love should his new release ‘Unconditional Love’ be anything to go by.

Producer: Giddy Vibes

The song is off Arrow's upcoming Album called Focus. The 14- track masterpiece features melodic contributions from artists spawning the globe, Recorded in English, Swahili and Luganda

Cheed - Ndoa

Konde Music Worldwide signee Cheed has released his first song under the Harmonize owned called Ndoa.

Audio by Terriyo & Wambaga

Alikiba – Utu

Tanzanian singer Alikiba has released the video to his trendy song ‘Utu’. Utu is song number 14 on Alikiba’s 2021 Album dubbed ‘Only One King.

Audio by Yogo beatz

Video by Director Ivan

The Utu music video was shot at Horombo Huts in Mount Kilimanjaro of Tanzania (3700m above the sea), Lake Duluti Arusha, & Fun Retreat Hotel.

Harmonize - Mwaka Wangu

Konde Gang President Harmonize released a new tune called MwakaWangu

Mwaka wangu is a Inspirational song that encourages not giving up and believing that God is omnipotent no matter how much you are despised.

Other songs released towards the end of last week are:

Sifu Bwana- Khalihraph Jones ft Nyashinski

Rapper Khaligraph Jones has teamed up with Nyashinski for a new tune called 'Sifu Bwana'.

Audio by Vinc on The Beat

Zuchu – Mwambieni

WCB signee Zuchu released a new tune called 'Mwambieni'

Audio by Mr LG TZ

Mixed by Lizer Classic

Willy Paul - Toto

Saldido CEO Willy Paul dropped a new song called ‘Toto’.

The song is off his Album the African Experience.

Thick Thighs – Bensoul ft Bien Aime