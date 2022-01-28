RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

From Prince Yaba’s 'Baby Momma' to Alikiba’s 'Utu' - New music released this week [Videos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Check out the new songs released this week

Arrow Bwoy, Alikiba, Yaba and Femi One
Arrow Bwoy, Alikiba, Yaba and Femi One

It’s nearly impossible to listen to all the songs that are released by artistes every month, but a good hit will always capture the attention of many.

Recommended articles

In fact, statistics indicate that an average of 13,000 new songs are released on different streaming platforms every month.

This is precisely what makes curation so important.

Here is a list of new songs released this week

Yaba - Baby Momma

Yaba, self-proclaimed (The Prince Of Rhumbacane) The Pioneer behind the fusion of trap rhumba and benga has released new tune called 'Baby Momma’ off his 20o21 EP dubbed Rhumbacane.

Yaba’s new song has been produced by Dj Mura KE while the video was directed by Kevin Current

The Prince has vowed to take the top spot in the Kenyan music industry in 2022 with with a new EP in the pipeline. He says that the EP will be officially launched live at The Alchemist Bar in Westlands .

Naiboi x Femi One

Michael Kennedy Claver popularly known as Naiboi has linked up with rapper Femi One for a new song called ‘Jam’.

Jam which was written by Naiboi, enjoys the production of one of producer Bassman, while its video was directed by Trey Julz.

Arrow Bwoy – Unconditional Love

Utembe World CEO Arrow Bwoy has kicked off the year 2022 with Unconditional Love should his new release ‘Unconditional Love’ be anything to go by.

Producer: Giddy Vibes

The song is off Arrow's upcoming Album called Focus. The 14- track masterpiece features melodic contributions from artists spawning the globe, Recorded in English, Swahili and Luganda

Cheed - Ndoa

Konde Music Worldwide signee Cheed has released his first song under the Harmonize owned called Ndoa.

Audio by Terriyo & Wambaga

Alikiba – Utu

Tanzanian singer Alikiba has released the video to his trendy song ‘Utu’. Utu is song number 14 on Alikiba’s 2021 Album dubbed ‘Only One King.

Audio by Yogo beatz

Video by Director Ivan

The Utu music video was shot at Horombo Huts in Mount Kilimanjaro of Tanzania (3700m above the sea), Lake Duluti Arusha, & Fun Retreat Hotel.

Harmonize - Mwaka Wangu

Konde Gang President Harmonize released a new tune called MwakaWangu

Mwaka wangu is a Inspirational song that encourages not giving up and believing that God is omnipotent no matter how much you are despised.

Other songs released towards the end of last week are:

Sifu Bwana- Khalihraph Jones ft Nyashinski

Rapper Khaligraph Jones has teamed up with Nyashinski for a new tune called 'Sifu Bwana'.

Audio by Vinc on The Beat

Zuchu – Mwambieni

WCB signee Zuchu released a new tune called 'Mwambieni'

Audio by Mr LG TZ

Mixed by Lizer Classic

Willy Paul - Toto

Saldido CEO Willy Paul dropped a new song called ‘Toto’.

The song is off his Album the African Experience.

Thick Thighs – Bensoul ft Bien Aime

Sol Generation's Bensoul has finally released visuals to his tune 'Thick Thighs' ft Sauti Sol's Bien

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Prince Yaba’s 'Baby Momma' to Alikiba’s 'Utu' - New music released this week [Videos]

From Prince Yaba’s 'Baby Momma' to Alikiba’s 'Utu' - New music released this week [Videos]

I attempted suicide twice - Obinna reveals as he gifts himself brand new car

I attempted suicide twice - Obinna reveals as he gifts himself brand new car

I turned down Sh70K contract & felt proud of myself - Eddie Butita opens up

I turned down Sh70K contract & felt proud of myself - Eddie Butita opens up

Otile Brown confirms break up with Nabbi

Otile Brown confirms break up with Nabbi

Chris Brown sued for allegedly raping a woman in a yacht

Chris Brown sued for allegedly raping a woman in a yacht

Jada Pollock recounts how she met Wizkid, says it's unfair to call her his '3rd baby mama'

Jada Pollock recounts how she met Wizkid, says it's unfair to call her his '3rd baby mama'

Fast-rising star Olakira lands new multi-million deal with Maserati

Fast-rising star Olakira lands new multi-million deal with Maserati

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Trevor buy their first brand new car [Photos]

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Trevor buy their first brand new car [Photos]

Obina or Ofweneke, who will replace Jalang'o on Kiss 100?

Obina or Ofweneke, who will replace Jalang'o on Kiss 100?

Trending

Producer Motif Di Don shares his rate card and fans agree he is worth every shilling

Kenyan music producer Motif di Don shares his rate card and Kenyans agree he is worth every shilling

WCB's Lava Lava awarded YouTube Golden Plaque

WCB's Lava Lava wins prestigious YouTube Award

Mbuzi Gang drops new Album ‘Three Wise Goats’ ft Lava Lava, Jose Chameleone & others

Mbuzi Gang drops new Album ‘Three Wise Goats’ ft Lava Lava Jose Chameleone & others

Rayvanny x Maluma’s Mama Tetema hits number 1 on Billboard chart [Screenshots]

Rayvanny and Maluma