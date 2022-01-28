It’s nearly impossible to listen to all the songs that are released by artistes every month, but a good hit will always capture the attention of many.
From Prince Yaba’s 'Baby Momma' to Alikiba’s 'Utu' - New music released this week [Videos]
In fact, statistics indicate that an average of 13,000 new songs are released on different streaming platforms every month.
This is precisely what makes curation so important.
Here is a list of new songs released this week
Yaba - Baby Momma
Yaba, self-proclaimed (The Prince Of Rhumbacane) The Pioneer behind the fusion of trap rhumba and benga has released new tune called 'Baby Momma’ off his 20o21 EP dubbed Rhumbacane.
Yaba’s new song has been produced by Dj Mura KE while the video was directed by Kevin Current
The Prince has vowed to take the top spot in the Kenyan music industry in 2022 with with a new EP in the pipeline. He says that the EP will be officially launched live at The Alchemist Bar in Westlands .
Naiboi x Femi One
Michael Kennedy Claver popularly known as Naiboi has linked up with rapper Femi One for a new song called ‘Jam’.
Jam which was written by Naiboi, enjoys the production of one of producer Bassman, while its video was directed by Trey Julz.
Arrow Bwoy – Unconditional Love
Utembe World CEO Arrow Bwoy has kicked off the year 2022 with Unconditional Love should his new release ‘Unconditional Love’ be anything to go by.
Producer: Giddy Vibes
The song is off Arrow's upcoming Album called Focus. The 14- track masterpiece features melodic contributions from artists spawning the globe, Recorded in English, Swahili and Luganda
Cheed - Ndoa
Konde Music Worldwide signee Cheed has released his first song under the Harmonize owned called Ndoa.
Audio by Terriyo & Wambaga
Alikiba – Utu
Tanzanian singer Alikiba has released the video to his trendy song ‘Utu’. Utu is song number 14 on Alikiba’s 2021 Album dubbed ‘Only One King.
Audio by Yogo beatz
Video by Director Ivan
The Utu music video was shot at Horombo Huts in Mount Kilimanjaro of Tanzania (3700m above the sea), Lake Duluti Arusha, & Fun Retreat Hotel.
Harmonize - Mwaka Wangu
Konde Gang President Harmonize released a new tune called MwakaWangu
Mwaka wangu is a Inspirational song that encourages not giving up and believing that God is omnipotent no matter how much you are despised.
Other songs released towards the end of last week are:
Sifu Bwana- Khalihraph Jones ft Nyashinski
Rapper Khaligraph Jones has teamed up with Nyashinski for a new tune called 'Sifu Bwana'.
Audio by Vinc on The Beat
Zuchu – Mwambieni
WCB signee Zuchu released a new tune called 'Mwambieni'
Audio by Mr LG TZ
Mixed by Lizer Classic
Willy Paul - Toto
Saldido CEO Willy Paul dropped a new song called ‘Toto’.
The song is off his Album the African Experience.
Thick Thighs – Bensoul ft Bien Aime
Sol Generation's Bensoul has finally released visuals to his tune 'Thick Thighs' ft Sauti Sol's Bien
