Davido performs, Burna Boy & Tems win at 2023 BET Awards [See Full Winners List]
Nigerian superstars Burna Boy and Tems won at the 2023 BET Awards.
Nigerian megastar Davido performed at the show where he thrilled the audience with his new smash hit single 'Unavailable' thereby being the second year in a role an Afrobeats artist would be performing at the main event following Fireboy's performance last year.
Burna Boy won the Best International Act while Tems won the award for Best Collaboration for the second year in a role for her contributions to Future's 'Wait For U'.
See full winners list below.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (TIE)
SOS – SZA
RENAISSANCE – Beyoncé
BEST COLLABORATION
WAIT FOR U – Future feat. Drake & Tems
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
SZA
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (TIE)
Chris Brown
Usher
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
BEST GROUP
Drake x 21 Savage
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Latto
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Kendrick Lamar
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Bless Me – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
BET HER AWARD
Break My Soul – Beyoncé
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kill Bill – SZA
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
BEST MOVIE
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
BEST ACTOR
Damson Idris
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Marsai Martin
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Angel Reese
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Jalen Hurts
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
Break My Soul – Beyoncé
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy
