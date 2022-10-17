RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Gabiro Mtu Necessary's debut album on track to Grammy Awards nomination

Amos Robi

Gabiro is the first Kenyan artist from Kisumu to receive consideration for the prestigious awards

Rapper Gabiro Mtu Neccessary
Rapper Gabiro Mtu Neccessary

After hitting 2 million streams across all music platforms, Kisumu-based rapper Gabiro Mtu Necessary has a reason to smile again after he received consideration for the 65th Grammy Awards.

Gabiro is slowly winning the hearts of the Grammys as this is the second time he is getting recognition from the prestigious awards, in 2021 the rapper was also nominated for the awards.

In 2021, Mtu Necessary had his 3 track EP, JENESIS recognized by the Recording Academy in the annual Behind the Records project and later got considered for a Grammy nomination as the Best Global Music album alongside two other Kenyan musicians; Octopizzo and Victoria Kimani.

Gabiro Mtu Necessary
Gabiro Mtu Necessary Pulse Live Kenya

Gabiro’s debut album, Saint John , and another single dubbed Pok Alando have both been added to the voting list categories of Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance respectively.

After the news, Gabiro expressed optimism of one day winning a Grammy, and as the first rapper from Kisumu to win the award.

“Is it not appropriate to now say I am the first rapper to take Luo rap to the Grammys? We are bringing this to Kisumu one day, it's close and I can feel it,” Gabiro said.

Numbers from Boomplay also indicate that the rapper's debut album released on April 29, 2022, has almost hit 500,000 streams on the platform while across all the other platforms, he is approaching the 1 million mark.

The young rapper who was born and bred in the lakeside city also boasts of having a large catalog of over 30 songs which have seen him garner more than 2 million streams.

Gabiro takes pride in his work, having expressed that he views himself as an international artist in an interview with Pulse Live Kenya.

