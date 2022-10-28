Gengetone trio Mbuzi Gang unveil video for their song 'Ndasu' [Watch]

The song which premiered on October 26, 2022, comes from their album ‘Kelele’ and is produced by hit producer Magix Enga.

The minute-long song has a killer groove that leaves all their fans on their feet. Produced under Black Market Records, the song joins other hit songs such as mega-hits like ‘Shamra Shamra’, ‘Kelele’, ‘Taki Taki’ which are still fresh in the ears of their fans.

The new release tops the trio’s recent video release of their song Shida featuring Ugandan singer Jose Chameleon.

Signed under Black Market Records, the Mbuzi Gang, which is composed of three artists; Joefes 254, iPhoolish and Fathermoh, is a Kenyan singing group that became popular for their hit songs ‘Wagithomo’ and ‘Sherehe Sheria’.

The name was derived from the title of an album Joefes released in the early days of his music career. Joefes is one of the few talents who can boast of having an actual DJ for a dad.

How Mbuzi Gang came together

The group began in 2012 when Joefes met iPhoolish at a high school 'funkie' and they immediately sparked a friendship that would see them afterward enroll at the same university.

After releasing a mixtape, Joefes and iPhoolish signed a record deal with California-based label Black Market Records and dropped two albums.

In the process of reaching out to different artistes trying to find a fortune, Fathermoh linked up with Joefes in 2019 and joined Mbuzi Gang after six months of prolonged negotiations.

Pulse Live Kenya

They did tracks like Wagithomo and Shamra Shamra featuring Mejja. Both songs did well but it was the latter that put the group in the spotlight.