Singer Moliy named Spotify's EQUAL ambassador of the month

Dennis Milimo

She joins Zuchu, Ayra Starr, Asa, Muthoni Drummer Queen, & Ssaru who have been featured on EQUAL

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Moliy has become the latest artiste to join Spotify’s EQUAL music programme.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Spotify unveiled Moliy as the ambassador for the month of June – joining other remarkable African women making waves in the music industry.

Reacting to her EQUAL Africa selection, Moliy said that she has always felt there was a huge disparity between the levels of success amongst male and female artists, ranging from bigger paychecks to bigger venues afforded to male artists over female artists.

“As if that’s not enough reason to uplift female artists, there’s always a reason to bring us down: from body shaming to constantly comparing and pitting us against each other. There’s also this theory that women ‘supposedly’ have a ticking time bomb hanging over our heads on when we can be successful and when our prime time is over,” Moliy remarked.

As a staunch advocate for female empowerment in the creative scene, Moliy feels that EQUAL provides a platform that inspires generations of women in Africa.

“When people ask who are the biggest artists here, the first five names you hear are likely to be male. But this is what I live for, this is why I am here, there will be a day when the top five will be females and I’m going to be alive to see it. I’m going to be one of the greatest artists to ever come from Africa and inspire an entire generation of women,” she added.

Known for her ground-breaking ‘Wondergirl’ EP released in 2020 as well as for her feature on Amaarae’s hit single, ‘Sad Girlz Luv Money’, the singer born Molly Ama Montgomery is deeply influenced by her rich Ghanaian heritage.

Moliy takes inspiration from her childhood spent between Accra and Orlando, Florida, where she was exposed to musical sounds like Afrobeats, Reggae, Soul, Jazz, and Hip-Hop.

The EQUAL progamme by Spotify is geared towards shedding light on powerful female voices making groundbreaking moves on the continent’s music scene.

Also Read: Zuchu joins Spotify EQUAL music programme as ambassador of the month

“The voices of women are still missing from popular music. Our goal with the EQUAL Music programme is to shine light on creative young African women who are finding their voice through music.

“We are grateful for Moliy’s remarkable journey and experiences that have shaped the strong voice she has. We are also excited for her future in the music industry and are happy to welcome her to the EQUAL programme,” Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu said.

Moliy joins other stars like Zuchu, Ayra Starr, Asa, Muthoni Drummer Queen, DBN Gogo, Asa and Sylvia Ssaru who have been featured on EQUAL.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

