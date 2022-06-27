Ghanaian star Kofi Jamar set to drop much anticipated collabo with Khaligraph Jones

The track which is available for pre-save on different streaming platform has been produced by Trino a Ghanaian producer and the visuals directed by renowned Kenyan video director Ricky Becko.

This will be Kofi Jamar’s first official song of the year 2022, and the second song in which he has featured the Kenyan Superstar.

Ghanaian star Kofi Jamar set to drop much anticipate collabo with Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

In 2020, Kofi teamed up with Khaligraph and Ice Prince from Nigeria in yet another banger that went viral during the pandemic and earned him lots of Kenyan fans.

Dangerous is a collaboration of two talented superstars whose love for the Hip Hip culture in the African continent is unexplainable and are keen to push the vibe beyond the continent.

It is no doubt, with Jamar’s successful musical career that the new song would smash records and pave the way for new and upcoming artists, collaborations and a fusion of the different cultural styles across the many countries in Africa under the banner of hip hop.

This would truly make way to globalize the talents and push the message out there; Africa has what it takes to shake the musical arena.

The single goes live on June 29, 2022 across all platforms as the star kicks off his East African media tour.

“Nairobi treating me so nice 😍Made a quick stop at KICC and the market today. Beautiful scenes 🇰🇪💜💜. Tap link in bio to Pre-Save that Ghana/Kenya fire coming 🔥🔥🔥 #Dangerous.