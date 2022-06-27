RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ghanaian star Kofi Jamar set to drop much anticipated collabo with Khaligraph Jones

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Kofi is already in Nairobi for a media tour

Ghanaian star Kofi Jamar set to drop much anticipate collabo with Khaligraph Jones
Ghanaian star Kofi Jamar set to drop much anticipate collabo with Khaligraph Jones

Multi-talented Ghanaian star Kofi Jamar is set to release his latest single Dangerous featuring Kenya's Hip Hop sensation and heavyweight Khaligraph Jones.

Recommended articles

The track which is available for pre-save on different streaming platform has been produced by Trino a Ghanaian producer and the visuals directed by renowned Kenyan video director Ricky Becko.

This will be Kofi Jamar’s first official song of the year 2022, and the second song in which he has featured the Kenyan Superstar.

Ghanaian star Kofi Jamar set to drop much anticipate collabo with Khaligraph Jones
Ghanaian star Kofi Jamar set to drop much anticipate collabo with Khaligraph Jones Ghanaian star Kofi Jamar set to drop much anticipate collabo with Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

In 2020, Kofi teamed up with Khaligraph and Ice Prince from Nigeria in yet another banger that went viral during the pandemic and earned him lots of Kenyan fans.

Dangerous is a collaboration of two talented superstars whose love for the Hip Hip culture in the African continent is unexplainable and are keen to push the vibe beyond the continent.

It is no doubt, with Jamar’s successful musical career that the new song would smash records and pave the way for new and upcoming artists, collaborations and a fusion of the different cultural styles across the many countries in Africa under the banner of hip hop.

This would truly make way to globalize the talents and push the message out there; Africa has what it takes to shake the musical arena.

Ghanaian star Kofi Jamar set to drop much anticipate collabo with Khaligraph Jones
Ghanaian star Kofi Jamar set to drop much anticipate collabo with Khaligraph Jones Ghanaian star Kofi Jamar set to drop much anticipate collabo with Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

The single goes live on June 29, 2022 across all platforms as the star kicks off his East African media tour.

Nairobi treating me so nice 😍Made a quick stop at KICC and the market today. Beautiful scenes 🇰🇪💜💜. Tap link in bio to Pre-Save that Ghana/Kenya fire coming 🔥🔥🔥 #Dangerous.

“Can’t be in Kenya and not link the king first 🙌🏿The OG must always be respected.@khaligraph_jones 👑💜,” Kofi shared.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ghanaian star Kofi Jamar set to drop much anticipated collabo with Khaligraph Jones

Ghanaian star Kofi Jamar set to drop much anticipated collabo with Khaligraph Jones

Comedian Mulamwah shares photos of his house under construction[Photos]

Comedian Mulamwah shares photos of his house under construction[Photos]

Singer Nandy's classy response over claims of hiding pregnancy

Singer Nandy's classy response over claims of hiding pregnancy

Bahati up in arms with Sifuna & Shebesh over his Mathare parliamentary bid

Bahati up in arms with Sifuna & Shebesh over his Mathare parliamentary bid

Akuku Danger finally allowed to leave the hospital as well-wishers raise Sh824K

Akuku Danger finally allowed to leave the hospital as well-wishers raise Sh824K

How a call to Lulu Hassan changed content creator Nicholas Kioko's life [Video]

How a call to Lulu Hassan changed content creator Nicholas Kioko's life [Video]

I have not stepped down for anyone - Bahati forced to clarify

I have not stepped down for anyone - Bahati forced to clarify

Tems and Wizkid among winners at 2022 BET Awards [Full List]

Tems and Wizkid among winners at 2022 BET Awards [Full List]

Alchemist Bar on the spot again as another harassment video goes viral

Alchemist Bar on the spot again as another harassment video goes viral

Trending

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel

CKay becomes second most streamed Afrobeats artist after surpassing 1.2 billion streams

CKay visits Pulse Nigeria. (Pulse Nigeria)

Zuchu teases fans with new upcoming single ft Adekunle Gold [Video]

Zuchu teases fans with new upcoming single ft Adekunle Gold [Video]