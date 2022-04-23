RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Grammy award-nominated star Terri unveils highly anticipated EP 'In Transit'

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Terri was the first artiste to be signed by Wizkid to his Starboy records imprint

Fast-rising star and Grammy award-nominated artiste Terri has unveiled his much anticipated sophomore Extended Playlist (EP) dubbed In Transit.

The new EP comes on the back of a very eventful year for Terri, which saw the Nigerian artiste and songwriter receive his first ever Grammy Award nomination for his contributions to the Wizkid album ‘Made In Lagos’,.

He also collaborated with Grammy Award-winning producer and one-third of Major Lazer, Walshy Fire, as well as working with Ghanaian culture icon Smallgod.

Speaking about the new EP and its inspiration, Terri said that the EP is a true representation of his artistic journey in the music industry.

“I spent the past year exploring different sounds and honing my craft – this project is an account of that artistic journey, as well as my personal journey going through the different emotions of love, relationships, and romance. ‘In Transit’ is a transition from where I was musically, to where I am now, and where I'm headed. It's me thinking about where I'm coming from, acknowledging my growth, and getting closer to my goals,” Terri remarked.

The EP that is currently available on YouTube and other streaming platforms has a total of six songs namely;

1. Danger

2. Holy Water

3. Wanna Know

4. For Here

5. Chargie (featuring Mugeez)

6. No Lie

In the EP, the star has worked with producer’s like Kribeatz, P.Priime and Mugeez, one-half of BET Award-nominated Ghanaian duo R2Bees.

Terri noted that 'In Transit' is a glorious Afropop and R&B fusion triumph, rich in musicality and lyricism.

The musician burst onto the afrobeats scene when he was only a teenager, becoming the only artist to be signed by Wizkid to his Starboy Records imprint.

He also collaborated with Wizkid on the certified gold-selling hit single ‘Soco’, and later released his critically acclaimed debut EP Afro Series in 2020, garnering over 50 million streams.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

