RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats Megastar and Grammy winner Burna Boy have continued his stellar digital performance with impressive record-breaking performances on Billboard Charts.

Burna Boy (Billboard)
Burna Boy (Billboard)

In the latest issues of Billboard Charts, Burna Boy became the first Nigerian artist to have three projects on the Billboard 200 with his new album 'Love, Damini' joining Grammy-winning album 'Twice As Tall' and Grammy-nominated album 'African Giant' on the albums' chart.

Recommended articles

Burna Boy also became the artist with the most entries on the Billboard Afrobeats chart with 23 entries after all 19 tracks from 'Love, Damini' debuted on the chart.

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' has so far enjoyed impressive digital success international even as critics have described the album as his weakest in a blistering five-year run that has spurned four albums.

READ ALSO: ‘Love Damini’ is a product and a victim of Burna Boy’s ‘golden run’ [PULSE ALBUM REVIEW]

Burna Boy's Billboard performances show that 'Love, Damini' is enjoying a warm reception in the United States and it might be up for another Grammy win.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

GOT fans thrilled as ‘House of the Dragon’ official trailer debuts

GOT fans thrilled as ‘House of the Dragon’ official trailer debuts

Elsa Majimbo acquires new house in Los Angeles, California

Elsa Majimbo acquires new house in Los Angeles, California

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Diamond declares that he is not ready to settle down, here's what he is focusing on

Diamond declares that he is not ready to settle down, here's what he is focusing on

Popular Homeboyz Radio presenter sacked abruptly after 15 years

Popular Homeboyz Radio presenter sacked abruptly after 15 years

Singer Ayrosh announces the return of folk fusion music extravaganza

Singer Ayrosh announces the return of folk fusion music extravaganza

Stevo Simple Boy says no to condoms, claims God is against them

Stevo Simple Boy says no to condoms, claims God is against them

Kenyan writer Idza Luhumyo wins Sh1.4 million in London

Kenyan writer Idza Luhumyo wins Sh1.4 million in London

Diamond buys his own private jet months after he declared the wish

Diamond buys his own private jet months after he declared the wish

Trending

'I have made more money from 'Last Last' than on any other song' - Burna Boy reveals

Burna Boy

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Burna Boy (Billboard)

10 African musicians with the most YouTube subscribers

List of top 10 African musicians with most YouTube subscribers

Hitmaker Iyanii recruits Harmonize for Furaha remix & it's a banger

'Pombe' hitmaker Iyanii recruits Harmonize for Furaha remix & it's a banger