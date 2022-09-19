Gyakie becomes first Ghanaian artiste to perform on VEVO UK’s DSCVR

She performed two songs off her recent EP, ‘My Diary’ ‘Far Away’ and ‘Waka Waka’.

The ‘something’ hitmaker joins the likes of Sam Smith, Billie Eilish as alumni of VEVO’s DSCVR after her splendid performance.

Shot in UK, the exclusive performance gives fans an intimate feel of her song “Far Away” off her “Seed EP.”

Jackline Acheampong is the daughter of an acclaimed highlife singer who has channeled her pent-up energy into music, recording an EP under the signature Gyakie (pronounced “Jackie”).

“Forever” a song that stood out from the EP had the soothing and sensual hallmarks of many contemporary Afropop hits.

According to the 22-year-old, she has emphasized that she aims to reveal her range across not only Afrobeats, but also R&B, pop, rock, reggae and jazz.

