Gyakie release sizzling visuals for hit single 'For My Baby'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ghanaian singing sensation Gyakie has released the visuals to her top R&B hit single 'For My Baby' which is one of the singles off her sophomore EP 'My Diary'.

Details: Gyakie is known for making videos that possess spell binding ambience that offer viewers a soothing pictorial representation of her music.

In her latest video 'For My Baby', Gyakie showcases another dimension to her personality as she brings the single to life through an effortlessly sensual and visually gratifying dance moves with a male vixen.

The video showcases the subtilty yet intense nature of Gyakie's appeal that perfectly compliment the stimulating nature her music.

The video was released on Thursday, 4th July 2022 and it was directed by George Guise.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

