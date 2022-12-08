Harmonize deletes 'Weed Language' from YouTube days after release

In a post shared on Instagram, the singer apologized for the language used in the song, stating it was against the culture and traditions of the people of Tanzania.

He further added that the song was intended to widen his music reach across borders.

“Uongozi wa Konde Music Worldwide unaomba radhi kutokana na maudhui ya wimbo tuliotoa hivi karibuni unaoitwa Weed Language’. Wimbo huu ulilenga kupanua nakukuza muziki wetu je ya mipaka ya nchi yetu. Lakini Tafsiri ya maudhui ya wimbo huo yanakiuka maadili utamaduni mila na desturi pamoja na mongozo ya mamlaka za serikali nchini.” Read the post.

[The whole Konde management would like to apologize for the content that was aired in our song Weed Language. We had intended to reach a wider audience with the song but its content is against the music regulations in the country]

The Konde Gang CEO has promised to release better songs that align with Tanzania’s culture and traditions. “Pia Tunahaidi kuboresha nyimbo zetu ili ziendane na utamaduni wetu pamoja na miongozo ya mamlaka ya serikali. “ Read the poster.

This comes a few weeks after Tanzanian musicians Cheed and Killy left the recording label.

The two artists announced their departure from the recording label and registered their gratitude to God for giving them a smooth departure, as they go out to make a way for themselves.

They also thanked their fans for the support they had given them and asked them to be patient as they work towards the future.

It is not yet clear what transpired between the record label's boss and the signees, but word has it that a few weeks ago, Harmonize's management terminated contracts with two singers.