ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Harmonize deletes 'Weed Language' from YouTube days after release

Pauline Katethya Pulse Contributor

Popular Tanzanian singer, Harmonize has deleted his new song, 'Weed Language' featuring Konshens on YouTube

Harmonize [Instagram]
Harmonize [Instagram]

Tanzanian artist Harmonize has apologized to his fans for deleting his song on streaming platforms some moments after publishing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a post shared on Instagram, the singer apologized for the language used in the song, stating it was against the culture and traditions of the people of Tanzania.

He further added that the song was intended to widen his music reach across borders.

Uongozi wa Konde Music Worldwide unaomba radhi kutokana na maudhui ya wimbo tuliotoa hivi karibuni unaoitwa Weed Language’. Wimbo huu ulilenga kupanua nakukuza muziki wetu je ya mipaka ya nchi yetu. Lakini Tafsiri ya maudhui ya wimbo huo yanakiuka maadili utamaduni mila na desturi pamoja na mongozo ya mamlaka za serikali nchini.” Read the post.

Harmonize [Instagram]
Harmonize [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 2 musicians pull out of Harmonize's recording label, Konde Music

[The whole Konde management would like to apologize for the content that was aired in our song Weed Language. We had intended to reach a wider audience with the song but its content is against the music regulations in the country]

The Konde Gang CEO has promised to release better songs that align with Tanzania’s culture and traditions. “Pia Tunahaidi kuboresha nyimbo zetu ili ziendane na utamaduni wetu pamoja na miongozo ya mamlaka ya serikali. “ Read the poster.

This comes a few weeks after Tanzanian musicians Cheed and Killy left the recording label.

Harmonize [Instagram]
Harmonize [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

The two artists announced their departure from the recording label and registered their gratitude to God for giving them a smooth departure, as they go out to make a way for themselves.

They also thanked their fans for the support they had given them and asked them to be patient as they work towards the future.

Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens
Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens Pulse Live Kenya

It is not yet clear what transpired between the record label's boss and the signees, but word has it that a few weeks ago, Harmonize's management terminated contracts with two singers.

The new turn of events comes months after Harmonize made his fiancée his manager.

Pauline Katethya Pauline Katethya Pauline Katethya is a lover of books, love, life and chicken. She writes to leave a fingerprint on someone's soul. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Harmonize deletes 'Weed Language' from YouTube days after release

Harmonize deletes 'Weed Language' from YouTube days after release

Nadia Mukami confirms break up rumours with Arrow Bwoy

Nadia Mukami confirms break up rumours with Arrow Bwoy

Zari threatens to sue blogger for circulating false information

Zari threatens to sue blogger for circulating false information

Mark Masai announces his next move after leaving NTV

Mark Masai announces his next move after leaving NTV

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Ommy Dimpoz loses Sh1.5M moments after the death of his ex-girlfriend

Ommy Dimpoz loses Sh1.5M moments after the death of his ex-girlfriend

Dennis Okari bids farewell after being fired by NTV

Dennis Okari bids farewell after being fired by NTV

Inooro TV presenter marks 7 years in media in a splendid way

Inooro TV presenter marks 7 years in media in a splendid way

Mbusi heaps praises on wife with cute message as she celebrates birthday

Mbusi heaps praises on wife with cute message as she celebrates birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy GQ

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Harmonize [Instagram]

Harmonize deletes 'Weed Language' from YouTube days after release