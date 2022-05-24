RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Harmonize's signee Ibraah reveals name & cover of his upcoming album [Photo]

Dennis Milimo

Proud of you brother, go and change the game - Harmonize to Ibraah

Konde Gang signee Ibraah
Konde Gang signee Ibraah

Tanzania singer and Konde Music Worldwide signee Ibraah is gearing up for the launch of his first-ever studio album.

On Tuesday May 24, 2022 Ibraah disclosed that his debut album will be titled The King of New School. He made the revelations at a time he was unveiling the album cover.

“Finally my first album is done! Introducing to you 'The king of new school' Thanks God 🙏🏼 Haikuwa rahisi (It wasn't easy)! Shukrani kwa wote waliosababisha kukamilisha hili (Thanks to everyone who has supported this project to its completion)! Thanks to my management Konde Gang. Ahsanteni mashabiki ambao siku zote mmekuwa namimi (Thanks to my fans, you've always supported me)! Thank you so much,” Ibraah captioned his album cover.

Konde Gang signee Ibraah
Konde Gang signee Ibraah Konde Gang signee Ibraah Pulse Live Kenya

Ibraah’s boss Konde Boy also re-shared the album cover- stating that he is proud of all the milestones his signee has achieved since his introduction in the music industry.

“Proud of you brother go and change the game #thekingofnewschool 🤴 and I’m waiting for this,” Harmonize said.

The fast-rising star Ibrahim Abdallah Nampunga real name was signed under Konde Music Worldwide back in April 2020 at a time Harmonize was expanding his empire.

He dropped his first single dubbed Nimekubali which turned into a hit giving him a well-deserved recognition in the Tanzanian music industry.

Konde Gang signee Ibraah
Konde Gang signee Ibraah Konde Gang signee Ibraah Pulse Live Kenya

He went ahead to drop an EP called Steps which had a total of five songs, with collaborations from Nigerian artistes Skiibii and JoeBoy.

In September 202o, Harmonize gifted Ibraah a brand new car during an occasion where he was introducing other artistes signed under Konde Gang.

Currently, the record label manages Angella, Cheed, Killy and Harmonize. Rapper Country Bwoy was signed to the label in 2020 but parted ways with the label after two years.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

