Harmonize's signee Ibraah reveals name & cover of his upcoming album [Photo]

On Tuesday May 24, 2022 Ibraah disclosed that his debut album will be titled The King of New School. He made the revelations at a time he was unveiling the album cover.

“Finally my first album is done! Introducing to you 'The king of new school' Thanks God 🙏🏼 Haikuwa rahisi (It wasn't easy)! Shukrani kwa wote waliosababisha kukamilisha hili (Thanks to everyone who has supported this project to its completion)! Thanks to my management Konde Gang. Ahsanteni mashabiki ambao siku zote mmekuwa namimi (Thanks to my fans, you've always supported me)! Thank you so much,” Ibraah captioned his album cover.

Konde Gang signee Ibraah Pulse Live Kenya

Ibraah’s boss Konde Boy also re-shared the album cover- stating that he is proud of all the milestones his signee has achieved since his introduction in the music industry.

“Proud of you brother go and change the game #thekingofnewschool 🤴 and I’m waiting for this,” Harmonize said.

The fast-rising star Ibrahim Abdallah Nampunga real name was signed under Konde Music Worldwide back in April 2020 at a time Harmonize was expanding his empire.

He dropped his first single dubbed Nimekubali which turned into a hit giving him a well-deserved recognition in the Tanzanian music industry.

He went ahead to drop an EP called Steps which had a total of five songs, with collaborations from Nigerian artistes Skiibii and JoeBoy.

In September 202o, Harmonize gifted Ibraah a brand new car during an occasion where he was introducing other artistes signed under Konde Gang.