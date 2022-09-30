Here are Apple Music's Top 100 songs in Kenya [Full List]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The list has music from all over the world

Sauti Sol's Bien Aime Baraza
Apple has released the full list of the most played songs in Kenya. In the list, Kenyan songs appear to be the very least played with only two song by Bien-Aime Baraza of Sauti Sol.

The highest number of songs played in Kenya came from Nigeria a revelation that has caused mixed reactions among some stakeholders in the music industry.

Below is the full list of the most played songs in Kenya:

  1. Rush       Ayra Starr Nigeria
  2. KU LO SA Oxlade     Nigeria
  3. Last Last Burna Boy Nigeria
  4. Bandana Fireboy DML Asake
  5. It’s Plenty Burna Boy Nigeria
  6. Soweto Victony Nigeria
  7. For My Hand Burna Boy Nigeria
  8. Girlfriend Ruger Nigeria
  9. Overloading Mavins/Crayon Nigeria
  10. Sugarcane Camidoh/Mayorkun Nigeria
  11. Terminator Asake Nigeria
  12. Organise Asake Nigeria
  13. I’m a mess Omah Lay Nigeria
  14. All Over Magixx Nigeria
  15. Under the Influence Chris Brown USA
  16. Electricity Pheelz and Davido Nigeria
  17. Joha Asake Nigeria
  18. Call me Every Day Chris Brown USA
  19. WeWe Ruger Nigeria
  20. Buga Kizz Daniel/Tekno Nigeria
  21. Sungba Asake Nigeria
  22. Peace Be Unto You Asake Nigeria
  23. Bad to Me Wizkid Nigeria
  24. Calm Down Rema Nigeria
  25. Cold Outside Timaya Nigeria
  26. Cuff IT Beyonce USA
  27. Okay Adekunle Gold Nigeria
  28. Certified Loner Mayorkun Nigeria
  29. Soso Omah Lay Nigeria
  30. Philo Bella Shmurda/Omah Lay Nigeria
  31. Ijo Crayon Nigeria
  32. Playboy Fireboy DML Nigeria
  33. Jimmy Cooks Drake USA
  34. Come Close Ckay Nigeria
  35. Finesse Pheelz Nigeria
  36. Unholy Sam Smith UK
  37. God Did DJ Khaled USA
  38. Mmadu Ckay Nigeria
  39. Calm Down Rema/Selena Gomez Nigeria
  40. Inauma Bien Kenya
  41. Nakupenda Jay Melody Tanzania
  42. Freestyle Lil Baby USA
  43. Emiliana CKay Nigeria
  44. Monalisa Lojay Sarz Nigeria
  45. Baby Riddim Fave Nigeria
  46. Kolomental Victony Nigeria
  47. Understand Omah Lay Nigeria
  48. Jagele Burna Boy Nigeria
  49. Common Person Burna Boy Nigeria
  50. Bounce Ruger Nigeria
  51. Gangasta Paradise Coolio USA
  52. Nzaza Asake Nigeria
  53. Wait for U  Future USA
  54. Dupe  Asake   Nigeria
  55. Propeller JAE5 Nigeria
  56. Bloody Samaritan Ayra Starr Nigeria
  57. Dull Asake Nigeria
  58. High Adenkule Gold Nigeria
  59. Sete  K.O Nigeria
  60. One Side Iyanya Nigeria
  61. Jireh Limoblaze Nigeria
  62. Palazzo Spinall Nigeria
  63. Break My Soul Beyonce USA
  64. All of us Fireboy DML
  65. Dior Ruger Nigeria
  66. Vibration Fireboy DML Nigeria
  67. On the Low Burna Boy Nigeria
  68. Infinity Olamide Nigeria
  69. Mood Wizkid Nigeria
  70. Jireh Elevation Nigeria
  71. Vanilla Burna Boy Nigeria
  72. Xtra Cool Young John Nigeria
  73. Holy Father Mayorkun Nigeria
  74. Non-Stop Drake USA
  75. Damages Tems Nigeria
  76. Dada Young John Nigeria
  77. Kilometre Burna Boy Nigeria
  78. Big Flexa Costa Titch Nigeria
  79. Different Size Burna Boy Nigeria
  80. Alien Superstar Beyonce USA
  81. Real Life Burna Boy Nigeria
  82. Kolo Kolo Pato Ranking Nigeria
  83. Ototo  Asake Nigeria
  84. In My Mind BNXN Nigeria
  85. No wahala 1da Banton Nigeria
  86. Monalisa Lojay and Sarz Nigeria
  87. Dimension Bien Kenya
  88. Sip Joeboy Nigeria
  89. Omo Ope  Asake Nigeria
  90. Woman Omah Lay Nigeria
  91. Mel Made me Do It Stormzy UK
  92. Location Dave  Nigeria
  93. Pami DJ Tunez Nigeria
  94. Patek Mr Eazi Nigeria
  95. Love Nwantiti CKay Nigeria
  96. Love Don’t Cost a Dime Magixx Ayra Starr Nigeria
  97. I’m good David Guetta USA
  98. Free Mind Tems Nigeria
  99. Abo Mvelo Daliwonga Nigeria
  100. Doja Central Cee Nigeria 
