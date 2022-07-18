An excited Iyanii who has been in Tanzania for shows announced that Furaha remix will officially premiere on his YouTube channel on Monday, July 18, 2022.

“Big Monday is here my people. Two kings at it👑. #furaharemix ft the one and only tembo Harmonize. Out tonight 7pm eat. click on the notification bell 🔔 through the link on my bio,” Iyanii said.

'Pombe' hitmaker Iyanii recruits Harmonize for Furaha remix & it's a banger Pulse Live Kenya

Furaha was produced by Alexis On The Beat and its original video was uploaded on YouTube on December 3, 2021, and so far it has garnered over 2.1 million views.

On April 8, 2022, Iyanii recruited his boss Arrow Bwoy along with Nadia Mukami, Kristoff, Dogo Janja, and Exray for another Furaha remix.

Currently, Iyanii is among the fast-rising stars who are doing very well in the music industry with a number of hit songs to their name.

Iyanii rubber-stamped his name on the music space with the release of his viral song Pombe. Pombe was uploaded on YouTube on September 14, 2021, and so far it has over 4 million views.

Iyanii speaks on his Doha, Qatar electrifying performance

In March, Iyanii was again in the headlines after staging an electrifying performance in a Doha, Qatar.

According to the award-winning singer and songwriter it was a good opportunity to interact and entertain his many fans based in Doha – appreciating the support they accorded his show.

“The show was very good and it was one of the best experience to see Kenyan coming together to enjoy the so many tunes that were played by DJ Lyta.

"It was a full vibe and the show was not only made up of Kenyans, we also had people from other countries who came to support us. It was all about good vibes, good energy and good time with friends and family," the singer said.

He added that the show was a great milestone for him as a Kenyan act who is striving to conquer the international market as far as music is concerned.

“I believe this was a great milestone for me as a Kenyan artiste and also for DJ Lyta as a Kenya DJ. This event put us on the map and showed us the kind of love Kenyans are willing to accord us as long as we put in work.