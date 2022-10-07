RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Timmy Tdat's 'Mmm 😋' & 6 other top songs released this week [LISTEN]

Masia Wambua

#PulseHotandFresh - Check out Kenya's top musical releases this week featuring Timmy Tdat, Bahati, Sylvia Ssaru, Femi One and others

Timmy Tdat with models on his October 2022 music video Mmm
Timmy Tdat with models on his October 2022 music video "Mmm"

Kenyan artistes are in the studio producing hits and releasing new music for fans to enjoy.

On this new music Friday, Pulse Hot n' Fresh features big names in the local music scene, some who have not released music in months but have treated music lovers to some hot hits guaranteed to have you dancing through the long weekend.

First up is the biggest name to have come from Kasabun, the irreverent Timmy Tdat with a banging new single coming three months after his last release.

Timmy Tdat
Timmy Tdat Netizens troll Timmy Tdat’s height after posting this video Pulse Live Kenya

A celebration of the full-figured African woman, Tdat's new jam 'Mmm 😋' has garnered 121,878 views on YouTube in its first week out.

Check it out.

READ: Timmy Tdat flaunts his Mansion in the village [Photos]

A screengrab of Bahati's new video Mambo ya Mhesh
A screengrab of Bahati's new video Mambo ya Mhesh A screengrab of Bahati's new video Mambo ya Mhesh Pulse Live Kenya

After deleting all his Instagram posts, Bahati released a new single, 'Mambo Ya Mhesh', as fans tried to figure out what he and his wife Diana Marua are up to.

Bahati's new music video features acres and acres of skin, professional-level twerking, and a beat that motivates you to dance along.

The song is doing pretty well as it has accumulated 508,117 views on YouTube in the three days since its release.

Willy Paul and Jovial
Willy Paul and Jovial Willy Paul and Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

Having teased their collab for months, including announcing that they were "the newest lovers in town" Pozze and Jovial dropped a love song 'Lalala' this week.

The song has gotten 581,176 views on YouTube six days after it was released.

Ringtone and Zabron Singers lead vocalists, Japheth and
Ringtone and Zabron Singers lead vocalists, Japheth and Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Ombi Langu' - Ringtone features Zabron Singers in a new song [Video]

Currently among the top 20 trending songs in Kenya is Ringtone's 'Ombi Langu' where he has featured one of the best gospel groups in East and Central Africa at the moment, Zabron Singers.

The new song, 'Ombi Langu' came as a surprise to many as the musician did not at any given point in its production share with his fans that there was anything cooking until the last minutes when he hinted he was releasing something.

The Zabron Singers have a huge following in Kenya and the collaboration with them was a good move for Ringtone who has previously also featured other Tanzanian musicians in his songs.

The song had gathered 238,523 views on YouTube in its first week of release.

Guardian Angel
Guardian Angel Pulse Live Kenya

Gospel reggae musician Guardian Angel released a new jam featuring an upcoming artist, Sophie Quinn. The new song, 'Tazama' is a rendition of a popular hymn.

The song has recorded 36,206 views on YouTube a day after its release.

Rapper Femi One
Rapper Femi One Rapper Femi One Pulse Live Kenya

Kaka Empire rapper Femi One features Wangechi in her latest song, 'Lip Service'. The two are some of the best-performing female musicians we have in the country and their work together is quite amazing.

'Lip Service' has garnered 70,590 views on YouTube a week after its release.

eight months after her last single, rapper Ssaru released her new project 'Kamkora' on Tuesday and the jam seems to be doing fine having already accumulated 21,122 views in three days after it was uploaded on YouTube.

