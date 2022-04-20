RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

How Diamond's exclusive FOA listening party went down in London [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Diamond is currently on a media tour in the UK

On April 19, 2022 Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz held an exclusive listening party for his Extended Playlist (EP) First OF All (FOA) in London (UK) and it was a huge success.

The invite only event brought together members of the fourth estate, musicians and select fans, who got to watch the artiste perform songs from his 10-track EP.

The WCB President who is currently on a media tour in the UK teamed up with The Compozers band, for an electrifying live performance of songs found in the EP.

The Compozers are a group of young four black British boys who believe music can be used to transform the lives of people around the globe. Music is a universal language.

“A Highly requested Link up @diamondplatnumz and The Compozers 😉 🇬🇧🇬🇭🇹🇿,” reads a tweet from the composers.

Ghanaian rap King Sarkodie also managed to attended Platnumz's listening party after they linked up early in the day for a studio session.

The Wonder hit-maker officially released his first ever EP to the market on March 11, 2022, a head of his much anticipated album set to be unveiled later this year.

The EP has a total of 10 songs with collaboration from Mbosso, Zuchu, Nigeria’s Adenkule Gold and Jaywillz plus South Africa’s Focalistic, Costa Tich and Pabi Cooper.

The EP has been topping charts in different parts of the world since being released and so far he has dropped three videos off the EP; Fine, Mtasubiri and Wonder.

The Mtasubiri video featuring Zuchu set a new history in Chibu Dangote and Zuchu’s music career after clocking over 100K views a within 37 minutes of being uploaded on YouTube.

The video also garnered over 1 million views within 16 hours and currently it has accumulated over 7.8 million views within 3 weeks.

“Imagine over 204K within an hour.....thank you for #Mtasubiri Video Love 🏆🧡. Track no. 4 on #FOAtheEP,” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

