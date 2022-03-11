Khaligraph Jones officially unveils his 6th album, hosts exclusive listening session

The invite-only affair was hosted at The Alchemist in Westlands, Nairobi and it gave Papa Jones the opportunity to detail the journey and process he went through while creating the new album.

Explaining the meaning of his album title, the rapper said: “Invisible currency basically means that I am sharing with my fans something that cannot be replicated. This is the song that introduces the album so I had to go deep on it and I feel like sometimes there are things that need to be addressed and I felt like I had to do it on this track.”

Khaligraph Jones officially unveils his Album in an exclusive listening session Pulse Live Kenya

During the session, guests had the opportunity to ask the award-winning rapper questions on the inspiration behind some of the significant songs off his album.

Talking about Tsunami, Jones credited Wakadinali rapper Scar as the best lyricist in the country.

“I can confidently say he is the number one lyricist in Kenya right now. Khaligraph Jones has said it. Right now I’m playing on a different league so Scar is the best,” Jones declared.

The rapper also disclosed that musician Mejja was the biggest inspiration behind the song Kamnyweso, where he is featured.

“Khaligraph Jones doesn’t rap about kamnyweso [alcohol] but because Mejja was there we had to flex on this one. He came to studio with his kamnyweso… and Mejja is one of the most humble guys I have met, with a clean heart. God bless him so much. He came to studio and we never had issues and we made a classic. God bless Mejja,” Khaligraph Jones narrated.

Sauti Sol’s Bein-Aime Baraza played an instrumental role in Khaligraph Jones' collab with Prince Indah, Ateri Dala.

Papa Jones' longtime producer Vince On The Beat detailed the process of creating the Afro-pop, Luo-tinged jam Ateri Dala as Khali disclosed his desire to get back to his roots through music and also the experience working with Ohangla sensation Prince Indah, who is featured on the track.

“Bien came to the studio when we were making this song and he is one of the main reasons why this song sounds like this. We had an opportunity to learn from him because he has been in the game longer and he has lots of insights on how this track could sound. And a big shout out to Prince Indah,” Khali stated.

Some of the key highlights came when Khaligraph performed Ikechukwu, recounting his trip to Nigeria where he scooped the Best Hip Hop Act award at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards to the amazement of the Nigerian hosts. It is they who eventually christened him 'ikechkwu' which can be translated to mean ‘Power of God’.

On Am on the Move, where Khali featured Ghanaian artiste Blackway, the Kenyan raps about the continued rise of Kenyan hip hop music while giving a first-hand comparison to the Ghanian industry.

Jones has featured DAX, Blackway, Adasa, Mejja, Scar Mkadinali, Xenia Mannasseh, and Nigerian Rudeboy.

Khaligraph partnered with Boomplay to release his 17-track album to fans and the album will only be available on the streaming platform for a start.

