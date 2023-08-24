The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
According to ChatGPT, this is how music keeps your brain young

Anna Ajayi

Music is a universal language that can evoke emotions, inspire creativity, and even affect how our brains work.

Music is food for the soul [Pinterest]
Music is food for the soul [Pinterest]

Recent advancements in science and artificial intelligence (AI) have uncovered that listening to music isn't just about enjoying sounds, it's also a way to keep your brain youthful and lively.

Beyond the simple tunes, there's a world of good, waiting to be discovered and with the help of ChatGPT, we've uncovered the benefits of listening to music.

According to ChatGPT, when we listen to music, especially when we pay attention to the different patterns and melodies in it, various parts of our brain become active. This activity is like a workout for our brain. It helps maintain cognitive flexibility and plasticity, the brain's ability to adapt and change. It's kind of like how exercising keeps our muscles strong, actively listening to music exercises our brain, keeping it flexible and young.

Here are other benefits of listening to music, according to ChatGPT:

Some types of music, like the ones that have a steady beat and melodies that go well together, can help your brain remember things better. This is called the "Mozart effect." It's like music gives your brain a boost and helps you think better and solve problems more easily.

When you listen to music, your brain responds by producing more dopamine – a hormone associated with pleasure and reward. This increase in dopamine production can alleviate feelings of anxiety and depression.

Stress can take a toll on your health, but luckily, music has the power to counteract stress's effects. Studies have found that listening to music can trigger the release of biochemical stress reducers in the body. So, the next time you're feeling frazzled, consider tuning in to your favourite tunes for a dose of stress relief.

Music therapy is a special kind of treatment that's really helpful for people who are recovering from a stroke or a brain injury. With the help of assistive technology (AT), experts are showing that music can be like a helper for the brain. AT models analyse brain activity in response to different musical stimuli which help the brain heal and improve.

If you're looking to manage your portions, music might be the key. Playing soft music and dimming the lights during meals can help slow down your eating pace and, consequently, reduce the amount of food you consume in one sitting.

Music can ease pain. It helps by lowering stress and giving a strong pushback to the pain signals in your brain.

So, the next time you listen to your favourite tunes, remember that you're not just enjoying melodies; you're also giving your brain a wonderful gift that will help it stay young and full of life.

