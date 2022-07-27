RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

How Redsan and Demarco's show went down in the US [Video]

This was the first time Redsan was sharing a stage with Demarco in Dallas Texas

A number of Kenyan artistes are currently in the US to promote their craft – meeting and entertaining their diaspora fans in different States.

Kenyan dancehall King Redsan is among those touring the US, with a number of shows booked on his name for his summer tour.

Redsan teamed up with Jamaican music producer and artiste Demarco for a show and it was pure flames. The show went down in Dallas Texas under the tag Tropical Escape.

The two performed together their 2018 global hit ‘Badda Than Most Remix’ – taking revelers down the memory lane to when the song was brand new on the market.

This was the first time Redsan was sharing a stage with Demarco in the United States. In 2018, Demarco was in Kenya to support Resdan who was launching his album “The Baddest” at the Carnivore grounds, Nairobi and they even performed together.

Another notable figure who was part of the Redsan and Demarco show was US-based Kenyan disc jockey Felix Calvince, alias DJ Calvince or ‘Dark Fella’. He was the organizer of the show.

DJ Calvince has established base in the United States of America - to be precise Dallas Texas, as an entrepreneurial entertainer and he is always instrumental when it comes to Kenyan artistes performing in the US. Others who were part of the Tropical Escape show were Mc Rayan The Dj, DJ Romie, DJ Playboy and Queen Agnes who was the host of the night.

DJ Calvince or ‘Dark Fella’ has been causing ripples in Dallas Texas as far as the entertainment industry is concerned. The DJ, has been rubbing shoulders with reputable names in the US, as he pushes Kenyan music on a global stage.

Recently, he won two awards at the annual Xtream awards - Diaspora promoter of the year and Diaspora DJ of the year.

