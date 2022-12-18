Matata, Harmonize, Octopizzo & Sauti Sol thrill Nairobians at Sol Fest [Videos]

The Sol Festival organised by Sol Generation saw artists drawn from across the continent thrill attendees before the main acts, boy band Sauti Sol took the stage.

Comedian Eric Omondi who had been banned from attending the event arrived only to be halted by security at the gates.

Eric arrived accompanied by Isikuti singers and dancers before he was asked to leave the area. Intervention by the event organisers however saw the self-proclaimed president of comedy in Africa finally allowed in.

Among artists that performed at the event include Tanzanian star Harmonize who is performing in the country again in less than a week.

Norway-based group Matata gave the fans a live performance of their collaboration 'Oversized T-shirt' from their album 'Super Morio'. Accompanied by great dances, the group also thrilled with other hits such 'Pombe na Kizungu Mingi'.

Others that took the stage at the event include rappers Juliani & Octopizzo, African Pop Star Nadia Mukami, Fena Gitu, Sol Generation’s Nviiri The Story Teller & Ben Soul as well South African amapiano star Costa Titch.