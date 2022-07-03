Wizkid made the revelation mid-performance in Afronation The Algarve. Portimao, Portugal where he was one of the headlining acts.
'I got love for Burna Boy and Davido' Wizkid says on stage
While performing in Afronation Portugal 2022, Grammy-winning Afrobeats legend Wizkid declares he has no issue with anybody and he loves all his contemporaries including fellow megastars Davido and Burna Boy.
Wizkid has been one of the artists suing for unity and love across the African music industry and he once again called for one Africa and love amongst superstars on the continent.
"I got love for Burna Boy. I got love for Davido" Wizkid declared to thousands of fans who showed up at the festival to watch Afrobeats' finest exports.
Well-meaning music fans, stakeholders, and perhaps even Wizkid will be hoping that his open declaration of love for Burna Boy and Davido will curb the online toxicity displayed by radical fans who are bent on defending megastars who for all intents and purposes don't need it.
