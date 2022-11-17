Meet TK Lyon, rapper who won Tusker Nexters music talent search

The Maseno University student was crowned winner in a unanimous decision by judges Eric Wainaina, Nviiri the Storyteller, and Sanaipei Tande during a glittering finale that took place during the Tusker OktobaFest held at the Ngong Racecourse.

Shamah dedicated the win to the people of Kisumu, where he hails, and Kitengela, which is where he lives when he visits the capital.

“When I was selected as one of the Tusker Nexters regional finalists at the auditions in Kisumu, I told the crowd that I would bring this title back to the lakeside city, and that is exactly what I have done.

"Since being crowned, I have been busy, honing my craft and exposing myself to new audiences. Just last week, I was lucky enough to have two gigs that I was scheduled to perform in: one in my hometown of Kisumu, and another one in Eldoret. I am truly grateful,” he said, commenting on his win.

About Tusker Nexters

Tusker Nexters is a platform that was launched by Kenya Breweries Limited through the Tusker brand in March 2022, as the brand celebrated its 100-year anniversary. The purpose of the Nexters platform is to usher in the next generation of Kenyan talent in music, sports and the arts.

So far, the Nexters platform organised the first ever countrywide eSports talent search and in July, gave away millions of shillings worth of prizes to three young men who won the overall eSports competition.

The finale of the Tusker Nexters Musical Talent Search saw the 7 Tusker Nexters finalists come of age as artists in their own right.

“Since its official launch in March of this year, The Nexters platform has unearthed some talented individuals from all around the country who we saw battle it out in the regional auditions. We then proceeded to the semi-finals in July, which saw the number of acts come down from 19 to 7.

"OktobaFest has been an excellent opportunity for the Tusker Nexters, even the ones who did not make it to the finals, because they have had the chance to perform, not only on the OktobaFest stage, but also in other KBL events. This gives them an opportunity to sharpen their skills and also to grow as independent artists. We are proud of all the Nexters, and we are their biggest fans and well-wishers. Both the winners as well as the finalists,” said Catherine Twesigye, Tusker Brand Manager.