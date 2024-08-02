Ada Ehi's 'Definitely' & other fresh songs to listen to this week

From Kenya to Tanzania, Rwanda and Nigeria, these musicians have dropped new tracks that are already capturing the hearts of fans.

Latest offerings feature a mix of signature romantic tunes, nostalgic yet fresh renditions, powerful collaborations, and Gospel tunes set to uplift your mood and faith!

Here is a list of top five songs released this week

Definitely - Ada Ehi

Nigerian gospel singer and composer Ada Ehi, known for her exceptional talent, has just released an uplifting song titled 'Definitely'.

'Definitely' is a song rooted in scripture, filled with affirmations and declarations. It celebrates our confidence in the infallible word of God and serves as a faith-filled response to life's trials.

This release follows months after 'Gallant' song.

Heri Taifa - Israel Mbonyi

Rwandan singer and evangelist Israel Mbonyi has released a new song titled 'Heri Taifa'.

The 'Nina Siri' hitmaker, who is set to visit Kenya this August, uses his latest track to remind believers that there is hope and redemption for those who maintain unwavering faith.

El Patron - Spoiler 4T3 ft. Mr Right(Buruklyn Boyz)

Kenyan Gengetone/Abantone artist Spoiler 4T3 has released a new track titled 'El Patron', featuring Buruklyn Boyz.

True to its name, the song sees the artists affirming their dominance in the music scene, proclaiming themselves as the bosses.

Enjoy!

Yanga Bingwa - Harmonize

Rajabu Abdulkahali Ibrahim, popularly known as Harmonize, has delighted his fans with a new anthem titled 'Yanga Bingwa'.

As a devoted supporter of the Tanzanian football team Young African Football Club (Yanga), Harmonize praises the players in his latest track.

He also confidently assures opponents that there is no chance of defeating Yanga.

Champe - Zeman ft. Wanavokali

Kenyan singer Zeman has dropped a new jam, 'Champe', featuring the vocal group Wanavokali.