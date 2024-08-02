The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ada Ehi's 'Definitely' & other fresh songs to listen to this week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week.

#PulseHot&Fresh; Israel Mbonyi, Ada Ehi and Harmonize

This week, the African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases from some of the region's most beloved artists.

From Kenya to Tanzania, Rwanda and Nigeria, these musicians have dropped new tracks that are already capturing the hearts of fans.

Latest offerings feature a mix of signature romantic tunes, nostalgic yet fresh renditions, powerful collaborations, and Gospel tunes set to uplift your mood and faith!

Nigerian gospel singer and composer Ada Ehi, known for her exceptional talent, has just released an uplifting song titled 'Definitely'.

'Definitely' is a song rooted in scripture, filled with affirmations and declarations. It celebrates our confidence in the infallible word of God and serves as a faith-filled response to life's trials.

This release follows months after 'Gallant' song.

Rwandan singer and evangelist Israel Mbonyi has released a new song titled 'Heri Taifa'.

The 'Nina Siri' hitmaker, who is set to visit Kenya this August, uses his latest track to remind believers that there is hope and redemption for those who maintain unwavering faith.

Kenyan Gengetone/Abantone artist Spoiler 4T3 has released a new track titled 'El Patron', featuring Buruklyn Boyz.

True to its name, the song sees the artists affirming their dominance in the music scene, proclaiming themselves as the bosses.

Enjoy!

Rajabu Abdulkahali Ibrahim, popularly known as Harmonize, has delighted his fans with a new anthem titled 'Yanga Bingwa'.

As a devoted supporter of the Tanzanian football team Young African Football Club (Yanga), Harmonize praises the players in his latest track.

He also confidently assures opponents that there is no chance of defeating Yanga.

Kenyan singer Zeman has dropped a new jam, 'Champe', featuring the vocal group Wanavokali.

In this track, the artists declare their champion moves, trusting in God that victory is their testimony. They claim it all, leaving nothing behind!

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
